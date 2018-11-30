Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 13 Game Against the Spread

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 13 NFL betting preview!

The guys preview every Week 13 game against the spread on today's show: Ravens-Falcons (10:00); Panthers-Buccaneers (15:25); Bears-Giants (19:50); Bills-Dolphins (25:20); Colts-Jaguars (31:55); Browns-Texans (36:50); Broncos-Bengals (42:50); Rams-Lions (47:35); Cardinals-Packers (51:30); Chiefs-Raiders (55:55); Jets-Titans (58:35); 49ers-Seahawks (1:02:10); Vikings-Patriots (1:10:05); Chargers-Steelers (1:16:20); Redskins-Eagles (1:21:55).

As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:32:05).

Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.