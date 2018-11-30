Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 13 Game Against the Spread

Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 13 Game Against the SpreadNovember 30, 2018
It's our Week 13 NFL betting preview!
The guys preview every Week 13 game against the spread on today's show: Ravens-Falcons (10:00); Panthers-Buccaneers (15:25); Bears-Giants (19:50); Bills-Dolphins (25:20); Colts-Jaguars (31:55); Browns-Texans (36:50); Broncos-Bengals (42:50); Rams-Lions (47:35); Cardinals-Packers (51:30); Chiefs-Raiders (55:55); Jets-Titans (58:35); 49ers-Seahawks (1:02:10); Vikings-Patriots (1:10:05); Chargers-Steelers (1:16:20); Redskins-Eagles (1:21:55).
As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:32:05).
Warning: Contains NSFW language:
