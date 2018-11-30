Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 13 Game Against the Spread

It's our Week 13 NFL betting preview!

The guys preview every Week 13 game against the spread on today's show: Ravens-Falcons (10:00); Panthers-Buccaneers (15:25); Bears-Giants (19:50); Bills-Dolphins (25:20); Colts-Jaguars (31:55); Browns-Texans (36:50); Broncos-Bengals (42:50); Rams-Lions (47:35); Cardinals-Packers (51:30); Chiefs-Raiders (55:55); Jets-Titans (58:35); 49ers-Seahawks (1:02:10); Vikings-Patriots (1:10:05); Chargers-Steelers (1:16:20); Redskins-Eagles (1:21:55).

As always, the show ends with Simms' Five Teams Guaranteed to Lose (1:32:05).

Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram @SimmsAndLefkoe.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

