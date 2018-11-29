Washington Redskins vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Not too long ago the Washington Redskins beat the Philadelphia Eagles five times in a row, winning four times as underdogs on the NFL betting lines. But the Eagles swept the season series from the Redskins last year, on their way to the Super Bowl. Who's the smart bet for Monday night's NFC East showdown in Philadelphia?

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 43.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.4-15.0 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington won three of four games into November but now seeks to halt a two-game losing skid, after falling at Dallas last Thursday 31-23. The Redskins actually led the Cowboys 13-10 well into the third quarter but gave up a 21-0 run to fall down 31-13. Washington scrapped back to within one score with just over a minute to go but could not recover an onside kick.

The Redskins played Dallas nearly even on the stat sheet except for a 90-yard broken defense Cowboys touchdown in the third quarter, which ultimately made all the difference.

In his first start in place of the injured Alex Smith Washington quarterback Colt McCoy hit on 24 of 38 throws for 268 yards and two touchdowns. But his three interceptions cost the Redskins seven points, and probably more.

Two weeks ago against Washington rallied from a 17-7 third-quarter deficit against Houston to lead 21-20, but lost 23-21 on a late 54-yard field goal. And three weeks ago the Redskins beat Tampa Bay 16-3. Going back a little further Washington is 5-2 ATS over its last seven games.

At 6-5 overall the Redskins are tied for first place in the NFC East with Dallas.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia just bounced back from that bad loss at New Orleans two weeks ago to beat the rival Giants last week 25-22. The Eagles actually gave up the first 12 points of the game against New York and trailed 19-3 in the second quarter. But they out-scored the Giants from there 22-3, winning on a Jake Elliot field goal with 20 seconds left in the contest.

On the day Philadelphia held a 19-18 edge in first downs and a 33/27 edge in time of possession. Meanwhile the Eagles defense held the New York offense to 56 total yards in the second half.

At 5-6 overall Philadelphia sits just a game back of the Redskins and Cowboys in that NFC East race.

Smart betting pick

The Eagles beat Washington twice last season by scores of 30-17 and 34-24. However, Philly is certainly not the team it was last year, while Washington, even with its backup quarterback, might be better. Smart money here takes the Redskins and the points.

NFL betting trends

The Redskins are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs the Eagles.

The total has gone over in four of the Redskins' last five games vs the Eagles.

The Eagles are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games as favorite.

