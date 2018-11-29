MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Remain in Talks over Corey Kluber, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2018

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in the market for a Cleveland Indians starting pitcher.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network noted "trade talks remain ongoing" between the two teams while crediting Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Morosi also noted a starting pitcher from the group of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer "likely would go" to the Dodgers if a trade was finalized.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

