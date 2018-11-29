MLB Trade Rumors: Dodgers Remain in Talks over Corey Kluber, More

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in the market for a Cleveland Indians starting pitcher.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network noted "trade talks remain ongoing" between the two teams while crediting Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Morosi also noted a starting pitcher from the group of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer "likely would go" to the Dodgers if a trade was finalized.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.