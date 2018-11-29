Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Leon Halip/Getty Images

As one of the most pleasant surprises in the NFL this season the Chicago Bears are also making money, going 8-3 against the spread, 5-0 ATS their last five times out. Can Chicago make it six straight both straight up and for the cash against the Giants on Sunday afternoon in New Jersey?

NFL point spread: The Bears opened as four-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.3-16.9 Bears (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Bears can cover the spread

The Bears just ran their winning streak to five in a row with a 23-16 victory at Detroit last Thursday. Chicago spotted the Lions the first seven points of the game, and trailed 13-9 through three quarters. But they took the lead with a touchdown early in the fourth, then won the game with an Eddie Jackson pick-six with six minutes left and a Kyle Fuller interception in the end zone with a minute to go.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel hit on 27-for-37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, with zero turnovers, and the Bears defense won the game in the fourth quarter. Most importantly Chicago covered the spread as a three-point road favorite.

The Bears are now 7-2 ATS this season as favorites. At 8-3 overall Chicago owns the No. 3 spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Why the Giants can cover the spread

New York won two games in a row into last week but lost a tough one at Philadelphia 25-22. The Giants actually drove the opening possession of the game 75 yards to a touchdown and led 19-3 in the second quarter. They later fell down in the fourth, tied the game with a field goal with six minutes to go but lost it on a Philly field goal with 20 seconds left.

On the day the Giants out-gained the Eagles 402-341. But the only turnover of the game, an Eli Manning interception just before halftime, cost New York a shot at a field goal, and three points that might have made a difference.

Nonetheless, the Giants covered as 4.5-point dogs. New York has out-gained four of its last seven opponents, going 4-2-1 ATS in the process. At 3-8 overall the Giants are trying to build some momentum to carry into next season.

Smart betting pick

As of Thursday it was still uncertain as to who would quarterback the Bears on Sunday but it hasn't seemed to have an effect on the line. Also, Chicago is playing on a couple extra days off, which comes in handy this time of the year. And while the Bears are out-rushing opponents this season by 35 yards per game, New York is getting out-rushed by 34 yards per game. Smart money here gives the points with Chicago.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Bears' last four games vs the Giants.

The Bears are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road vs the Giants.

The Giants are 0-9-1 ATS in their last 10 games after an ATS win.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.