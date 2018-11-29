NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 13 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Week 13 is shaping up to be an important one for the 2018 NFL season. There are six divisional matchups and a number of games with significant playoff implications—starting with Thursday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys.

If you're a big fan of the NFL—and we have to assume you are if you're here—you're going to want to consume as much of Week 13 as possible.

We're here to help by running down the full schedule, along with every game's television and live-stream information. We'll also examine this week's three nationally televised games.

You can find the full coverage map for Sunday's afternoon games at 506 Sports.

Thursday, November 29

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys



When: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NFL Network, Fox, Fox Sports Go and Amazon Prime

Sunday, December 02

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons



When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers

When: 1 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots

When: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports App

Monday, December 03

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles



When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

Testing the Cowboys

Things are getting tight in the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins both sit at 6-5, while the Philadelphia Eagles are right behind at 5-6.

The problem is that we're not quite sure if any of these three teams are good enough to go on a deep postseason run.

Dallas is playing the best brand of football right now. Since adding wideout Amari Cooper and opening up the offense a bit, the Cowboys have ripped off three wins in a row, including a pivotal win over Washington on Thanksgiving.

With a more balanced offense, one of the league's top running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and a strong defensive front seven, Dallas has the look of a team that could be dangerous in the postseason.

We'll find out just how dangerous the Cowboys will be on Thursday night, when they take on the hottest team in the NFL, the New Orleans Saints.

"The opportunity to play a team of this stature, at this time, is real exciting," owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News). "If you can beat a team like New Orleans, that is really capable as it is, that lifts you. That would really lift our team."

Dallas' defense will be tested by Drew Brees and the Saints' explosive offensive attack. The Dallas offensive line will be tested by a pass rush that has produced 30 sacks already this season.

The Cowboys' line has allowed Dak Prescott to be sacked 38 times so far this season and could be without starting left tackle Tyron Smith, who is listed as questionable.

Losing to the Saints would open up the division lead to the Redskins and Eagles, but as long as the Cowboys can keep it close, they should gain some confidence for their postseason push.

A Critical Redskins-Eagles Matchup

Things haven't gone as planned for the Redskins and the Eagles as of late. Washington lost starting quarterback Alex Smith to a torn ACL, while the Eagles had to scrape out a win over the struggling New York Giants just to save their season.

The important thing, though, is that Washington can still rebound and that the defending-champion Eagles are still alive.

"We just have to take it step by step," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said, per the team's official website.

If the Cowboys fall to the Saints on Thursday night, Monday's game between these other two NFC East rivals becomes incredibly important. Washington will be able to retake the division lead with a win, while the Eagles will move into a three-way tie with a win and the Dallas loss.

Expect this to be an exciting, physical and heavily contested game regardless of what transpires in the Dallas game. Just expect there to be added stakes—and likely added sparks—if the Cowboys are sitting at 6-6 come Monday night.

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

Can the Chargers Keep Surging?

The Kansas City Chiefs are the class of the AFC and the AFC West, but no one should be overlooking the Los Angeles Chargers. At 8-3, L.A. is sitting just a game behind the Chiefs, though Kansas City has won the first head-to-head matchup.

The Chargers also recently got star pass-rusher Joey Bosa back from injury. His first game back was against the Denver Broncos, a game in which the Chargers stumbled and lost. He was back to his game-wrecking self against the Arizona Cardinals last week, though, and notched his first two sacks of the season.

"It was just exciting," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said of Bosa's return to form, per the team's official website.

Los Angeles can take over the division lead—and potentially, the conference's No. 1 seed—by winning out and watching Kansas City slip up against one other opponent.

The Charges have to keep rolling, though, and they'll have a difficult challenge on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh will have home-field advantage and will be hungry for a bounce-back game after falling to the Broncos in Week 12. Pittsburgh has to be wary of its own slip-ups, as the 6-5 Baltimore Ravens aren't too far behind in the AFC North race.

Can the Chargers make a run at the AFC West title, or will they close out the season chasing a wild-card slot? We'll find out on Sunday night.