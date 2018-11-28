Simms & Lefkoe: The Show Episode 13 Featuring Baker Mayfield and Reggie Bush

Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1 Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge Right Arrow Icon

The 13th episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here.

Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Reggie Bush, Denzel Ward and Baker Mayfield.

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Special Thanks to Feed the Need and the St. Augustine Church and Hunger Center.

