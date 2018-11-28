Man Accidentally Shoots Son in Debate over NFL Protests During National Anthem

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a Thanksgiving Day argument between his sons about the NFL protests during the United States' national anthem.

On Tuesday, WNCN reported the 51-year-old North Carolina man told police he accidentally pulled the trigger on his shotgun, striking his 21-year-old son on the hand and leg, when he was struck in the face by a water bottle during the dispute.

Lamadrid said he attempted to calm the situation before retrieving his shotgun in an effort to defuse the fight. Warrants filed in the case say the victim left the home after seeing the firearm, but the situation escalated again when he began throwing patio furniture in the family's backyard, per WNCN.

The son suffered non-life threatening injuries. Lamadrid was released from custody on bond.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the protests during the anthem in August 2016. It's been a hot-button topic for the NFL ever since, with Kaepernick filing a grievance against the league and team owners alleging they have colluded to keep him off the field after he became a free agent in 2017.

Other players, including Miami Dolphins wide receivers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid, have continued to kneel during the anthem to protest racial injustice.