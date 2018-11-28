Kansas City Chiefs vs. Oakland Raiders Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs own the advantage in the recent rivalry with the Oakland Raiders, winning six of the last seven meetings straight up and going 5-2 against the spread along the way. But the Chiefs are favored by a big number for Sunday afternoon's meeting at the Oakland Coliseum.

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as 13-point favorites; the total was 56.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 37.5-12.8 Chiefs (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Chiefs can cover the spread

Kansas City is shooting to bounce back this week from that epic 54-51 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles a couple weeks ago. The Chiefs then had last week off.

Kansas City trailed LA 13-0 out of the gate, led 17-16, trailed 40-30 then led 51-47 with just under three minutes to go. But the Chiefs gave up a Rams touchdown with just under two minutes left to fall behind, then threw interceptions on their last two possessions.

On the night Kansas City actually out-gained Los Angeles 448-379, but they gave up two Rams defensive touchdowns and lost the turnover battle 5-2.

The Chiefs have now out-gained and out-rushed four of their last five opponents. They're also 4-2 SU and 5-0-1 ATS on the road this season. At 9-2 overall Kansas City leads New England by one game in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

The Raiders snapped a five-game losing streak two weeks ago with a victory at Arizona but now look to bounce back this week after falling at Baltimore last week 34-17. Oakland actually drove the opening possession of the game 81 yards to a touchdown, and only trailed 20-17 into the fourth quarter. But the Raiders gave up a Ravens touchdown with 11 minutes left, and a subsequent Baltimore fumble return for another score created a somewhat misleading final tally.

Unfortunately for their financial backers that late Ravens defensive touchdown cost the Raiders the cover as 13-point dogs.

On the day the Oakland defense only really gave up 20 points; Baltimore also scored on a punt return. Two weeks ago the Raiders out-gained the Cardinals 325-282 and won time of possession by a 36/24 split in a 23-21 win. At 2-9 overall Oakland is trying to create some momentum it can carry forward into next season.

Smart betting pick

So far this NFL season double-digit favorites are 14-3 SU and 10-6-1 ATS. However, that seems like a trend due for a correction. Also, the large spreads might be catching up to the Chiefs, who are only 1-2-1 ATS their last four times out. Smart money here takes the points with the divisional home dog.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Chiefs' last five games vs the Raiders.

The total has gone under in 13 of the Raiders' last 18 games.

The Raiders are 1-14 SU in their last 15 games as an underdog.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.