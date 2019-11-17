Colts RB Marlon Mack Ruled Out vs. Jaguars with Hand Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a hand injury, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. 

The running back had been dominant before the injury, totaling 109 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to give Indianapolis an early lead.

Though he's been healthy this year, injuries were a significant problem for Mack in his first two seasons in the NFL.

The running back was limited with hamstring and foot problems throughout 2018 as well as a concussion, which held him to just 12 games.

When healthy, Mack was a breakout star last year with 1,011 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns. After years of inconsistency in the Indianapolis backfield, the 2017 fourth-round pick finally brought some balance to the offense.

He has continued to provide stability for the Colts this year following Andrew Luck's retirement, totaling 753 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2019 entering Week 11.

Indianapolis will now need to run the offense without him, with Jonathan Williams getting extended playing time Sunday. Nyheim Hines will also get plenty of action in the passing attack.

