Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Two teams that bounced back from losses with wins last week will collide at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday when the AFC East-leading New England Patriots (8-3) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-4-1) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Patriots are coming off a 27-13 road win over the New York Jets as 13-point favorites while the Vikings knocked off the Green Bay Packers 24-17 at home as 3.5-point chalk.

NFL point spread: The Patriots opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 48.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.7-17.7 Patriots (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Vikings can cover the spread

Minnesota should be much more motivated to win this game considering the team cannot afford to suffer many more losses in order to make the postseason. The Vikings would love nothing more than to put together a winning streak, something that has eluded them for more than a month.

The Vikings won three games in a row between Weeks 5 and 7, with two of them coming on the road against the Jets and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. In fact, Minnesota beat New York by more points than New England in a 37-17 rout to easily cover the spread as a 3.5-point road favorite.

Why the Patriots can cover the spread

Backers of the Patriots continue to point to this time of year as when they make their annual Super Bowl push since that is the ultimate goal, not just making the playoffs. Last week, they proved it once again in returning from their bye with an easy victory against the Jets, rebounding from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans prior to that.

New England showed how good offensively the team can be with a healthy Sony Michel and Rob Gronkowski in the lineup, something that will be needed for the postseason. The rookie running back and veteran tight end gave quarterback Tom Brady a pair of valuable weapons, as they contributed two of the three touchdowns.

Smart betting pick

The Patriots have won the past four meetings with the Vikings by an average of 16 points, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, covering the spread in the last three.

While Brady and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins will be the topic of conversation leading up to the game, it will be the defenses that decide it. New England is 4-1 ATS at home and plays better defensively there, so look for another cover.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of the Vikings' last six games vs the Patriots.

The Patriots are 12-0 SU and 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games at home.

The Patriots are 7-1 SU in their last eight games.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.