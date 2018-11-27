Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams (10-1) return from their bye with a visit to the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Sunday as big road favorites at sportsbooks for this NFC matchup. The last time bettors saw the Rams, they were putting on an offensive show in a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs as three-point home chalk on Monday night in Week 11.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 54.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 29.5-21.9 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles has its eyes on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, so this team needs to keep its foot on the pedal and continue rolling over opponents. Despite the Rams going just 1-5-2 against the spread in their last eight games, the time off should have helped them relax and get back on track towards their ultimate goal of reaching and winning the Super Bowl.

The Rams are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a bye, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, so the extra rest has certainly helped them out in the past.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit is coming off a 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving but had plenty of opportunities to win that game. Unfortunately, two interceptions thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford proved to be costly for the Lions. Otherwise, they could have pulled off the upset as three-point home underdogs.

Fortunately, the Lions get to play the third of three consecutive home games at Ford Field, where they have earned some of their biggest wins this season, including a 26-10 victory against the defending AFC champion New England Patriots in the Week 3 Sunday night game.

Smart betting pick

This could be a look-ahead spot for Los Angeles with a primetime matchup versus the NFC North-leading Chicago Bears on deck in Week 14. That definitely bodes well for a Detroit squad which has gone 6-1 straight up in its last seven games when hosting a West Coast team.

The Rams have also lost the previous three road meetings with the Lions by an average of 15 points, so bet on the Lions to at least cover the spread.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in four of the Lions' last five games.

The Lions are 6-1 SU in their last seven games when hosting a West Coast team.

The total has gone under in 16 of the Rams' last 20 games on the road in December.

