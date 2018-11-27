Report: Reuben Foster Claimed off Waivers After 49ers Release Due to Arrest

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 28: Reuben Foster #56 of the San Francisco 49ers stands on the sideline prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 18-15. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Reuben Foster reportedly won't have to wait long before getting another chance to continue his NFL career. 

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, an unknown team has claimed Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal noted the Cleveland Browns aren't the team that claimed the linebacker, who has had several off-field issues during his short NFL career. 

The 49ers announced Foster's release prior to their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Saturday night at the team's hotel in Tampa. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

