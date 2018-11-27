Report: Reuben Foster Claimed off Waivers After 49ers Release Due to Arrest

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Reuben Foster reportedly won't have to wait long before getting another chance to continue his NFL career.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, an unknown team has claimed Foster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal noted the Cleveland Browns aren't the team that claimed the linebacker, who has had several off-field issues during his short NFL career.

The 49ers announced Foster's release prior to their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on Saturday night at the team's hotel in Tampa.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.