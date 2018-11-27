Tiger Woods 'Worn out Mentally, Physically, Emotionally' by Time of Ryder Cup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

Tiger Woods of the US on the practice range at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, outside Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The 42nd Ryder Cup will be held in France from Sept. 28-30, 2018 at Le Golf National. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' triumphant return to the golf course in 2018 took a physical toll on the 42-year-old that caught him by surprise.  

Speaking to reporters Tuesday (h/t ESPN.com's Bob Harig), Woods described where his body was at by the time the Ryder Cup began at the end of September: 

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year. It's one of those years; it's never been this hot. At every single tournament, it was just stifling. Starting out in D.C. [in June for the Quicken Loans National], then you go to Akron, even the PGA [Championship in St. Louis] was hot for all the days. New York, Boston. It was in the mid-90s at East Lake [in Atlanta].

"It was just hot. It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that. I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally.''

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.



Related

    First Photos of Spieth Wedding Celebration Surface

    Golf logo
    Golf

    First Photos of Spieth Wedding Celebration Surface

    Bill Speros
    via Golfweek

    Phil Finally Exorcises His Tiger Demons

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Phil Finally Exorcises His Tiger Demons

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    Only the Majors Matter for Woods in 2019

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Only the Majors Matter for Woods in 2019

    Golf Channel
    via Golf Channel

    Tiger Returns for Hero World Challenge This Week

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Returns for Hero World Challenge This Week

    NBC Sports
    via NBC Sports