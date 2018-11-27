Tiger Woods 'Worn out Mentally, Physically, Emotionally' by Time of Ryder Cup

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' triumphant return to the golf course in 2018 took a physical toll on the 42-year-old that caught him by surprise.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday (h/t ESPN.com's Bob Harig), Woods described where his body was at by the time the Ryder Cup began at the end of September:

"I was not physically prepared to play that much golf at the end of the year. It's one of those years; it's never been this hot. At every single tournament, it was just stifling. Starting out in D.C. [in June for the Quicken Loans National], then you go to Akron, even the PGA [Championship in St. Louis] was hot for all the days. New York, Boston. It was in the mid-90s at East Lake [in Atlanta].

"It was just hot. It was hard for me to maintain my strength and my weight through all of that. I was exhausted by the time I got to the Ryder Cup. I was worn out mentally, physically, emotionally.''

