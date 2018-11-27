Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

A huge Sunday night matchup will take place in Pittsburgh as the Steelers (7-3-1) look to bounce back from their first loss in seven games against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) as small home favorites at sportsbooks.

The Steelers are still in contention for one of the top two seeds in the AFC despite losing 24-17 to the Denver Broncos on the road last week while the Chargers have won seven of their last eight.

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as 3.5-point favorites; the total was 52.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.4-21.0 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Chargers can cover the spread

Los Angeles has an outside chance of winning the AFC West, although a 23-22 home loss to Denver two weeks ago may prove costly in the team's pursuit of the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs.

Regardless, the Chargers are one of the NFL's hottest teams right now and performing well on both sides of the ball. Last week in a 45-10 rout of the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Philip Rivers set a league record by completing his first 25 passes and finished 28-of-29 for 259 yards with three touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was selected in the same draft behind Rivers and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, and he has arguably had the best career of the three. Roethlisberger's two Super Bowl rings equal Manning, and he also has the same number of touchdowns while totaling more passing yards than Rivers.

While he fell short last week against the Broncos, Roethlisberger seems to have the best shot of the three to win a Super Bowl this year, but this game is very crucial.

Smart betting pick

Both of these teams are likely headed to the playoffs barring a late-season collapse, and they could even end up meeting again in the Wild-Card round in January. The Steelers have a much more difficult schedule down the stretch though, making this a must-win situation at home.

Pittsburgh is 12-2 straight up in the past 14 home meetings with Los Angeles, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and has covered the spread in five of the last seven games played between the teams at Heinz Field. The Steelers will extend each of those trends with another home win and cover in this spot.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in three of the Chargers' last four games vs the Steelers.

The Chargers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road vs the Steelers.

The total has gone over in six of the Steelers' last seven games at home.

