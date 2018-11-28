Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardNovember 28, 2018
Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board
The byes are over, and that means the fantasy regular season is coming to a close. For many, this week is the last chance to get into the playoffs. This is not the time to overthink every lineup decision. Consistent contributors should be in your lineup regardless of matchup, especially since there are so few dominant defenses.
Of course, it's always nice when one of your most reliable players has a great matchup to potentially boost his fantasy value in a big way. Phillip Lindsay has been a perfect RB2 for most of the season, but he'll have RB1 potential when he faces the terrible Cincinnati Bengals run defense.
Recent pickups from the waiver wire could be locking down starting spots for the fantasy playoffs. Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson weren't on the fantasy radar a month ago, and now both players are vital to the success of the Baltimore Ravens. That should continue against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 13. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 13 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Better than Usual
Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. SF)
Efficiency has been the key to Wilson's fantasy success this season. The Seattle Seahawks are averaging 28.1 pass attempts per game, which is second only to the Tennessee Titans for fewest attempts in the league. However, Wilson has thrown for at least two touchdowns in all but one game this season with just five interceptions. In his last seven games, Wilson has 18 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
The Seahawks have an average matchup with the visiting San Francisco 49ers. In the last four weeks (three games), quarterbacks got the 49ers for 679 yards and five touchdowns. However, that includes 312 yards and two touchdowns from Jameis Winston in Week 12. The 49ers haven't faced stiff challenges over the last month, so Wilson will be a step up. Expect his high efficiency to continue with a top-10 week.
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at NYG)
The Chicago Bears decided against risking Trubisky on a short week and sat him down for the Week 12 matchup with the Detroit Lions. His shoulder issue could be enough to keep him out for a second straight week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, although a Week 14 return is expected.
The Bears were able to win without Trubisky against the Lions, so with the big picture in mind, he could sit again in Week 13. Trubisky's been a top-10 option this season, so if you were banking on him to play, make sure you have alternate plans.
Concern
Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. BAL)
The Atlanta Falcons took an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, yet Ryan still managed a strong fantasy effort with 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 35-of-47 passing. That put him at 20.7 fantasy points and in the low end of the QB1 tier for Week 12.
This week, Ryan and the Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's last three games came against the Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers. They allowed 697 yards and five touchdowns to quarterbacks in those games, which put them in the middle of the pack with 18.3 fantasy points allowed. Ben Roethlisberger provided the only real test in those three games and managed to amass 270 yards and two touchdowns. Ryan has been a top-five fantasy quarterback this season at 23 FPG, but this matchup dictates lowered expectations.
Streamer
Lamar Jackson, BAL (at ATL)
The Jackson experience remains a positive one for both the Ravens and those who had Jackson in starting lineups in the last two weeks. He was a little busier as a passer in his second start, going 14-of-25 for 178 yards with a score and two interceptions. However, he was able to rack up 71 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground during his 11 carries. That was enough for 20.2 fantasy points, so Jackson was a fine streamer.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Ravens plan on sticking with Jackson for Week 13 since Joe Flacco hasn't been cleared from his hip injury, although there's a chance that could change. The Falcons have a below-average pass defense (seventh-most passing yards allowed) and a bad run defense (eighth-most rushing yards allowed), so Jackson has another chance to provide reliable fantasy production with this matchup in his favor.
Week 13 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Patrick Mahomes (KC)
|2
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|3
|Jared Goff (LAR)
|4
|Drew Brees (NO)
|5
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|6
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|7
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|8
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|9
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|10
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|11
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|12
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|13
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|14
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|15
|Tom Brady (NE)
|16
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|17
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|18
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|19
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|20
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|21
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|22
|Case Keenum (DEN)
|23
|Derek Carr (OAK)
|24
|Ryan Tannehill (MIA)
|25
|Colt McCoy (WAS)
|26
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|27
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|28
|Cody Kessler (JAC)
|29
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|30
|Jeff Driskel (CIN)
|31
|Josh McCown (NYJ)
|32
|Nick Mullens (SF)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at CIN)
Through 12 weeks, Lindsay is averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game, which is 15th among running backs who appeared in at least five games. He's been a strong RB2 and has greatly exceeded expectations as a hot waiver wire pickup following Week 1. Now, the Denver Broncos are pushing their way back into playoff contention, and Lindsay is a big part of that resurgence. He could play an even bigger role on Sunday.
The Broncos take on the Bengals in Cincinnati, which is an exploitable matchup for Lindsay. In the last four weeks, running backs ripped the Bengals for 460 yards and five touchdowns on 93 carries for the most fantasy points per game during that span. The Bengals have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (147.5) and are tied for third in rushing touchdowns allowed (14). The Broncos should lean on Lindsay to carry the offense, so he'll have legitimate RB1 potential.
Gus Edwards, BAL (at ATL)
Even though Alex Collins was able to go through a full practice last Friday, the Ravens decided to keep him out for their matchup against the Oakland Raiders. That meant a clear path for Edwards to follow up on the 17-carry, 115-yard performance he had in Week 11. He was able to do just that with 118 yards on 23 carries in a victory.
Before Week 11, Collins owned the team's best rushing performance of the season with 68 yards on 18 carries in Week 3. In the last two games, the Ravens got their first, second and third 100-yard rushing efforts of the season from Edwards (twice) and Lamar Jackson.
Jackson appears to be in line for another start, so it should be another heaping helping for Edwards. He'll face a Falcons defense surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last four weeks. Edwards is a great RB2 who could push into RB1 territory with a little help from game flow.
Theo Riddick, DET (vs. LAR)
A big week for LeGarrette Blount overshadowed another solid effort from Riddick. While Blount ran 19 times for 88 yards and two scores, Riddick caught all seven of his targets for 48 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears. He now has at least five receptions in each of his last four games and is second on the team with 48 catches.
Blount received a large workload because the Lions had a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Week 13 will pose a tougher challenge when the Los Angeles Rams visit Detroit.
The Rams are the third-easiest matchup for running backs in the last month. Whether Kerryon Johnson (knee) returns or not, Riddick will likely see another strong target share based on game flow and the absence of Marvin Jones (knee, IR). Riddick is a reliable RB3/flex with RB2 upside.
Sleeper
Nyheim Hines, IND (at JAC)
If Marlon Mack's concussion keeps him out of action this weekend, Hines could be back on the fantasy radar for the first time since the start of the season. Even though Jordan Wilkins would see some carries, there's clearly more trust in Hines, especially since Wilkins lost two fumbles this season.
Hines hasn't had more than three receptions or 22 yards since Mack returned from injury in Week 6. In the first five games, he had at least five receptions and 25 yards four times. In addition to Mack's possible absence, the Colts need to make up for the loss of Jack Doyle to a kidney injury that put him on injured reserve.
We could see more of Hines in the passing game regardless of Mack's status, but if Mack is out, Hines is a sneaky play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Week 13 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. LAR)
It's all about Golladay in the Lions' receiving corps. In last week's loss to the Chicago Bears, Golladay had five receptions for 90 yards on eight targets. Over the last three games, Golladay leads the team with 36 targets, 19 receptions, 281 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging 19.7 fantasy points and has been on the WR1/WR2 borderline. That's a significant rise from the 13.0-point average he had through the first nine weeks.
We should expect more of the recent Golladay production to continue Sunday when the Lions host the Rams. No team has allowed more fantasy points to wide receivers than the Rams in the last three weeks. The Lions rank seventh in that category, so there probably won't be a lot of good defense in this game. Between game flow and the absences of Marvin Jones and possibly Kerryon Johnson, Golladay will be a clear WR2 with a chance at another WR1 performance.
D.J. Moore, CAR (at TB)
With Devin Funchess (back) out for Week 12, it was easier to trust Moore to follow up the big game he had in Week 11. Moore recorded eight receptions and 91 yards on nine targets and a carry for seven yards. In the last two games, Moore has 15 receptions for 248 yards and a score on 17 targets. It's the only time this season he had back-to-back games with at least five receptions.
Moore is now second on the team to Christian McCaffrey in receiving yards (608-565) and is third on the team in targets (48) and receptions (38). He's arguably the best fantasy option on the team outside McCaffrey and Cam Newton, and he has a great chance to keep it going in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have allowed the sixth-most receiving yards per game (291.5) in 2018. Moore is a nice WR2 with a high ceiling and a safe floor, especially if Funchess sits this week.
Concern
A.J. Green, CIN (vs. DEN)
Green has now missed three games with a toe injury after he was unable to practice leading up to the Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. In that game, Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury that was bad enough to send him to injured reserve. So if Green does come back this week, he'll be catching passes from Jeff Driskel.
Nothing can be assumed with Green's status, including any potential limitations from his injury. If Green doesn't play this week and the Bengals lose again, they could consider shutting him down for meaningless games.
Sleeper
Bruce Ellington, DET (vs. LAR)
Losing Golden Tate to a trade, Marvin Jones (knee) to injured reserve and the absence of Kerryon Johnson (knee) has opened up some opportunities in the Lions offense. In two games, Ellington already has 12 receptions for 80 yards on 16 targets. Only Golladay's 23 targets top Ellington's involvement over that span, so he could be in for another busy day in just his third game with the team.
Between the Rams' struggles against wide receivers and the potential of a high-scoring affair with two struggling defenses, Ellington has some good upside in a matchup that could yield a lot of points. Chances will be there for Ellington to succeed, so you can grab him from the waiver wire and insert him into your lineup as a deep sleeper.
Week 13 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Eric Ebron, IND (at JAC)
If you gave up on Ebron following his Week 11 goose egg, you are certainly regretting it now. He bounced back in a big way with five receptions for 45 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. Ebron now has 11 touchdowns for the season and three games with multiple scores.
Ebron's fantasy value got a big boost due to some unfortunate news for the Indianapolis Colts. Jack Doyle suffered a kidney injury last week and will miss the rest of the season. If there was any doubt or concern for Ebron, it should be gone. When Doyle was out from Weeks 3-7, Ebron was a top-five tight end with 15.6 fantasy points per game. He'll be right back in that conversation this week and for the rest of the season.
Jared Cook, OAK (vs. KC)
Cook hasn't been very busy over the last two games, but he has been productive. With five receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets, Cook has 23.3 fantasy points in the last two weeks. Being that touchdown-reliant in an offense than ranks 30th in points per game is dangerous, although Cook should be busier when he faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13.
In the last month (three games), Kansas City yielded 18 receptions, 216 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends, which comes out to the eighth-most fantasy points allowed in that time period. Obviously, the Raiders will need everything they can get out of their offense to have even a remote chance of winning this game. Oakland is woefully short on talent in the receiving corps, so Cook will almost definitely see an uptick in targets out of necessity. It might take some garbage-time heroics, but he should be a good play.
Sleeper
C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. DEN)
Uzomah has been on and off the fantasy radar for the last two months without much production to show for his efforts. He logged a season-high 13 targets with six receptions for 39 yards in last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Considering A.J. Green's status is unknown and Jeff Driskel is taking over for the injured Andy Dalton, Uzomah might serve as a security blanket of sorts for Driskel. Plus, Uzomah faces a Denver Broncos defense that gave up 17 receptions, 212 yards and two touchdowns to tight ends in the last three games. Take a look at Uzomah if you're stuck at tight end.
Week 13 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Travis Kelce (KC)
|2
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|3
|George Kittle (SF)
|4
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|5
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|6
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|7
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|8
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|9
|David Njoku (CLE)
|10
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|11
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|12
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|13
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|14
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|15
|Chris Herndon IV (NYJ)
|16
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|17
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|18
|Gerald Everett (LAR)
|19
|Jimmy Graham (GB)
|20
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|21
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|22
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|23
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|24
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|25
|Tyler Higbee (LAR)
|26
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|27
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|28
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|29
|Vernon Davis (WAS)
|30
|Matt LaCosse (DEN)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Kansas City Chiefs (at OAK)
With the excitement surrounding the offense, no one seems to care about the Chiefs defense, but they should be paying attention this week. Matchups mean everything when trying to find a defense, and the Chiefs have a great one in the Oakland Raiders this weekend.
In the last four weeks, Oakland surrendered 19 sacks, two fumble recoveries and two touchdowns while scoring just 49 points. That would explain why they allowed the second-most fantasy points to defenses in that span. Take advantage of this outstanding matchup and use the Chiefs defense with confidence.
Other streaming options: Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF), Tennessee Titans (vs. NYJ)
Week 13 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Chicago Bears (at NYG)
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs (at OAK)
|3
|Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
|4
|Tennessee Titans (vs. NYJ)
|5
|Miami Dolphins (vs. BUF)
|6
|Houston Texans (vs. CLE)
|7
|Green Bay Packers (vs. ARI)
|8
|Denver Broncos (at CIN)
|9
|Los Angeles Rams (at DET)
|10
|Indianapolis Colts (at JAC)
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
|12
|Buffalo Bills (at MIA)
|13
|Baltimore Ravens (at ATL)
|14
|Washington Redskins (at PHI)
|15
|Carolina Panthers (at TB)
|16
|New England Patriots (vs. MIN)
|17
|Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DEN)
|18
|New York Jets (at TEN)
|19
|Cleveland Browns (at HOU)
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. IND)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Cairo Santos, TB (vs. CAR)
After spending time as Greg Zuerlein's replacement with the Los Angeles Rams, Santos landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11. Since arriving, he has eight extra points and two field goals in two games. The Buccaneers are ninth in scoring average in 26.7 points per game and face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the 12th-most points per game at 25.6. Santos should get plenty of chances in this matchup of beatable defenses.
Other streaming option: Sebastian Janikowski, SEA (vs. SF)
Week 13 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Harrison Butker (KC)
|2
|Greg Zuerlein (LAR)
|3
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|4
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|5
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|6
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|7
|Cairo Santos (TB)
|8
|Sebastian Janikowski (SEA)
|9
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|10
|Ryan Succop (TEN)
|11
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|12
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|13
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|14
|Jason Sanders (MIA)
|15
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|16
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|17
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|18
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|19
|Chris Boswell (PIT)
|20
|Matt Prater (DET)