Fantasy Football Week 13: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

3 of 7

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Better Than Usual

Phillip Lindsay, DEN (at CIN)

Through 12 weeks, Lindsay is averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game, which is 15th among running backs who appeared in at least five games. He's been a strong RB2 and has greatly exceeded expectations as a hot waiver wire pickup following Week 1. Now, the Denver Broncos are pushing their way back into playoff contention, and Lindsay is a big part of that resurgence. He could play an even bigger role on Sunday.

The Broncos take on the Bengals in Cincinnati, which is an exploitable matchup for Lindsay. In the last four weeks, running backs ripped the Bengals for 460 yards and five touchdowns on 93 carries for the most fantasy points per game during that span. The Bengals have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game (147.5) and are tied for third in rushing touchdowns allowed (14). The Broncos should lean on Lindsay to carry the offense, so he'll have legitimate RB1 potential.

Gus Edwards, BAL (at ATL)

Even though Alex Collins was able to go through a full practice last Friday, the Ravens decided to keep him out for their matchup against the Oakland Raiders. That meant a clear path for Edwards to follow up on the 17-carry, 115-yard performance he had in Week 11. He was able to do just that with 118 yards on 23 carries in a victory.

Before Week 11, Collins owned the team's best rushing performance of the season with 68 yards on 18 carries in Week 3. In the last two games, the Ravens got their first, second and third 100-yard rushing efforts of the season from Edwards (twice) and Lamar Jackson.

Jackson appears to be in line for another start, so it should be another heaping helping for Edwards. He'll face a Falcons defense surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points per game to running backs in the last four weeks. Edwards is a great RB2 who could push into RB1 territory with a little help from game flow.

Theo Riddick, DET (vs. LAR)

A big week for LeGarrette Blount overshadowed another solid effort from Riddick. While Blount ran 19 times for 88 yards and two scores, Riddick caught all seven of his targets for 48 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears. He now has at least five receptions in each of his last four games and is second on the team with 48 catches.

Blount received a large workload because the Lions had a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Week 13 will pose a tougher challenge when the Los Angeles Rams visit Detroit.

The Rams are the third-easiest matchup for running backs in the last month. Whether Kerryon Johnson (knee) returns or not, Riddick will likely see another strong target share based on game flow and the absence of Marvin Jones (knee, IR). Riddick is a reliable RB3/flex with RB2 upside.

Sleeper

Nyheim Hines, IND (at JAC)

If Marlon Mack's concussion keeps him out of action this weekend, Hines could be back on the fantasy radar for the first time since the start of the season. Even though Jordan Wilkins would see some carries, there's clearly more trust in Hines, especially since Wilkins lost two fumbles this season.

Hines hasn't had more than three receptions or 22 yards since Mack returned from injury in Week 6. In the first five games, he had at least five receptions and 25 yards four times. In addition to Mack's possible absence, the Colts need to make up for the loss of Jack Doyle to a kidney injury that put him on injured reserve.

We could see more of Hines in the passing game regardless of Mack's status, but if Mack is out, Hines is a sneaky play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.