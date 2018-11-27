NASA Engineers Mimic 49ers Fortnite TD Celebration After InSight Lands on Mars

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2018

In this image provided by NASA, Mars InSight team members Kris Bruvold, left, and Sandy Krasner rejoice, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, inside the Mission Support Area at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., after receiving confirmation that the Mars InSight lander successfully touched down on the surface of Mars. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
Bill Ingalls/Associated Press

What do NASA engineers and San Francisco 49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne have in common?

Well, a love of Fortnite-inspired celebrations, that's what.

On Monday, the InSight lander touched down on Mars, and two NASA engineers busted out a celebration inspired by the popular video game (skip to 1:16 of the video): 

Goodwin and Bourne pulled off a similar celebration after a touchdown in September (h/t Kaelen Jones of SI.com). 

Goodwin noticed the resemblance and gave NASA a shoutout on Twitter:

From NASA to the NFL, everybody loves a good dance.            

