NASA Engineers Mimic 49ers Fortnite TD Celebration After InSight Lands on Mars

Bill Ingalls/Associated Press

What do NASA engineers and San Francisco 49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne have in common?

Well, a love of Fortnite-inspired celebrations, that's what.

On Monday, the InSight lander touched down on Mars, and two NASA engineers busted out a celebration inspired by the popular video game (skip to 1:16 of the video):

Goodwin and Bourne pulled off a similar celebration after a touchdown in September (h/t Kaelen Jones of SI.com).

Goodwin noticed the resemblance and gave NASA a shoutout on Twitter:

From NASA to the NFL, everybody loves a good dance.