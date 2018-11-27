NASA Engineers Mimic 49ers Fortnite TD Celebration After InSight Lands on Mars

NASA Engineers Mimic 49ers Fortnite TD Celebration After InSight Lands on MarsNovember 27, 2018
What do NASA engineers and San Francisco 49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne have in common?
Well, a love of Fortnite-inspired celebrations, that's what.
On Monday, the InSight lander touched down on Mars, and two NASA engineers busted out a celebration inspired by the popular video game (skip to 1:16 of the video):
NASA JPL @NASAJPL
From Mission Control to Times Square, relive the #MarsLanding celebrations that erupted when @NASAInSight touched down on Mars. https://t.co/WmlAiCLuaD https://t.co/pZklIt4bT0
Goodwin and Bourne pulled off a similar celebration after a touchdown in September (h/t Kaelen Jones of SI.com).
Goodwin noticed the resemblance and gave NASA a shoutout on Twitter:
From NASA to the NFL, everybody loves a good dance.
