NFL MVP 2018 Odds: Andrew Luck Vaults Up, Drew Brees Still Heavy Favorite

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains the prohibitive favorite to win the NFL's MVP award this season.

According to OddsShark.com, Brees tops the list at -400, followed by Kansas City Chiefs breakthrough star Patrick Mahomes (+250). Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Andrew Luck (+1400) has risen to No. 3 on the list, followed by Philip Rivers (+2500), Jared Goff (+2800), Todd Gurley (+2800), Tom Brady (+4000) and Ben Roethlisberger (+4000).

It isn't a surprise to see Brees atop the list. The veteran New Orleans Saints quarterback has led the team to a 10-1 record, throwing for 3,135 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing an incredible 76.4 percent of his passes.

He's earned a whopping 95.8 grade from Pro Football Focus this season, tops among quarterbacks.

First-year Chiefs starter Mahomes has been impressive in his own right, leading the NFL with 37 passing scores. He's also third in passing yards with 3,628 and has guided the Chiefs to a 9-2 record.

And then there's Luck, who sits second in passing touchdowns (34) and has thrown for 3,112 yards and 11 interceptions for the 6-5 Colts.

Los Angeles Rams running back Gurley perhaps deserves more attention in the MVP conversation. He's currently second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,043) and first in rushing touchdowns (13) while adding 43 receptions for 441 yards and another four scores. He leads all players with 17 total touchdowns and is second in the NFL in overall scoring (108 points) behind only New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz (109 points).