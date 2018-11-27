NFL Predictions Week 13: Every Game's Odds, Lines and Score Predictions

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

There weren't too many surprises in Week 12, though not everyone saw the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos pulling off upsets. The drama has resided in the aftermath.

The Green Bay Packers are now in desperation mode—even Aaron Rodgers has admitted they need to win out to have a postseason chance—and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in tear-down mode. Pittsburgh Steelers fans are probably blaming Ben Roethlisberger for blowing the game in Denver with an interception.

Plenty of folks are criticizing Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield for not wanting to hug the coach of a rival team.

How will all of this affect Week 13? That's what we're going to try figuring out here. We're going to run down the full 16-game slate, examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark, and make score predictions for every game. We'll also take a closer look at the biggest games of the week.

Week 13 Odds, Over/Unders and Predictions

New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 53 O/U) at Dallas Cowboys: Saints 33, Cowboys 23

Arizona Cardinals (+14.5, 44.5 O/U) at Green Bay Packers: Packers 28, Cardinals 18

Cleveland Browns (+5, 45 O/U) at Houston Texans: Texans 30, Browns 27

Baltimore Ravens (-1, 49 O/U) at Atlanta Falcons: Ravens 27, Falcons 25

Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 56.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Panthers 30, Buccaneers 28

Chicago Bears (-4.5, 45 O/U) at New York Giants: Bears 22, Giants 15

Buffalo Bills (+5, 40 O/U) at Miami Dolphins: Dolphins 18, Bills 17

Denver Broncos (-3.5, 42.5 O/U) at Cincinnati Bengals: Broncos 31, Bengals 17

Los Angeles Rams (-10, 54.5 O/U) at Detroit Lions: Rams 30, Lions 21

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 48 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Colts 26, Jaguars 17

Kansas City Chiefs (-15, 55.5 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: Chiefs 38, Raiders 23

New York Jets (+10.5, 41 O/U) at Tennessee Titans: Titans 26, Jets 18

Minnesota Vikings (+6, 48.5 O/U) at New England Patriots: Patriots 28, Vikings 26

San Francisco 49ers (+10, 46 O/U) at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks 33, 49ers 16

Los Angeles Chargers (+3.5, 51.5 O/U) at Pittsburgh Steelers: Chargers 22, Steelers 21

Washington Redskins (+6.5, 44 O/U) at Philadelphia Eagles: Eagles 23, Redskins 20

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

The week kicks off with a critical NFC matchup between the white-hot New Orleans Saints and the surging Dallas Cowboys. The Saints need this one in order to stay in control of the conference's No. 1 seed.

Dallas needs this one to stay atop the NFC East.

On paper, this looks like a good matchup. The Saints have a high-flying offense led by Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and the rest of the New Orleans fantasy All-Stars. The Cowboys have a strong defensive front seven and a run game—led by Ezekiel Elliott—capable of keeping the Saints offense off the field for long stretches.

Though the Cowboys also have home-field advantage, we have to like the Saints here, for a couple of reasons. The biggest is that Dallas' offensive line is banged-up and could be without three starters.

The Saints, who have 30 sacks on the season, will be able to get to the quarterback. They'll also be able to slow the Dallas rushing attack—New Orleans allows a league-low 73.2 rushing yards per game.

Expect the Saints to cover.

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and Cincinnati Bengals might not seem like a big one, but it'll be quite important. Denver, which has knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in consecutive weeks, can be a dangerous team if it slips into the postseason. A win over Cincinnati would help get the Broncos where they need to be.

At the same time, a loss by Cincinnati would mercifully end what has been a depressing slide out of playoff contention and into the ranks of the also-rans. At 5-6, Cincinnati is still in the playoff race, but it doesn't belong there.

There are two reasons why we expect Denver to cover here. One is the fact Cincinnati will be without starting quarterback Andy Dalton—though, if we're being honest, backup Jeff Driskel may give the offense a bigger spark.

"I think our players believe in him, and he's just proven it," Cincinnati offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said of Driskel, per Fletcher Page of Cincinnati.com. "I think guys see it, that's the important part."

A bigger reason is that Cincinnati's offense is terrible. If Denver can keep points off the board against Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Co. at home, it can do so against Driskel and the Bengals on the road.

The Broncos will also put up points against Cincinnati's league-worst scoring defense (31.5 points per game allowed).

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Monday night's game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles is important as it pertains to the NFC East race. If the Cowboys lose on Thursday, as we expect, the Redskins can reclaim first place in the division.

The Eagles, who are 5-6, can move toward the top by knocking off Washington and watching Dallas lose.

Injuries are going to play a big role. Washington is obviously without starting quarterback Alex Smith. The Eagles are still dealing with injuries in their secondary—Ronald Darby and Rodney McLeod are out for the season, at the very least.

According to Daniel Gallen of PennLive.com, Eagles defensive backs Jalen Mills, Avonte Maddox and Sidney Jones are day-to-day.

We do expect the Eagles to pull away in this game, but we think Washington will keep it within a touchdown. Colt McCoy tossed three interceptions against Dallas, and the Redskins still lost by only eight. We don't think he'll be quite as mistake-prone this week, and the Redskins will cover.