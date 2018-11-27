Week 13 Waiver Wire: Projecting Best Adds, Drops and Future Handcuffs

Nick Wass/Associated Press

For the die-hard fantasy football enthusiast, it's important to not only get into the postseason but to do so with an enviable record. This is why most owners are still looking to dominate in Week 13, even if they've already locked up a fantasy playoff spot.

Continuing to tinker with rosters and work the waiver wire through the playoffs is just what fantasy winners do.

With this in mind, we're going to examine some of the best waiver-wire targets—players available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues—top drop options and handcuffs for Week 13 and beyond.

*All fantasy rankings via FantasyPros.

Week 13 Top Targets and Projections

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Adam Humphries (29 percent owned): 6 receptions, 78 yards receiving, 1 TD

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds (43 percent): 5 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller (44 percent owned): 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (2 percent): 150 yards passing, 120 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (46 percent): 170 yards passing, 110 yards rushing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Detroit Lions RB Theo Riddick (44 percent): 20 yards rushing, 7 receptions 58 yards receiving

Detroit Lions RB LeGarrette Blount (16 percent): 85 yards rushing, 1 TD

Indianapolis Colts RB Nyheim Hines (26 percent): 45 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 48 yards receiving

Los Angeles Chargers RB Justin Jackson (1 percent): 85 yards rushing, 1 reception, 12 yards receiving

Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett (8 percent owned): 3 receptions, 38 yards receiving, 1 TD

If you're looking to add a quality starter to your roster this week, target a wideout like Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Adam Humphries or Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Chargers. Both have been productive in recent weeks. for different reasons.

Reynolds has filled-in for an injured Cooper Kupp, while Humphries has seen his value rise due to the reinsertion of Jameis Winston as Tampa's Starter. Reynolds racked up six catches, 80 yards and a touchdown in his last game, while Humphries amassed 54 yards and a touchdown on six receptions.

For running backs this week, we recommending guys who will see an increased role due to injuries. The Los Angeles Chargers have lost running back Melvin Gordon for at least the next couple weeks, which makes Justin Jackson a smart pick-up.

The Colts lost Marlon Mack to a concussion last week, which raised the value if Nyheim Hines.

The Colts have also lost tight end Jack Doyle for the season, though his counterpart, Eric Ebron, almost certainly won't be available in your league. (If he is, grab him!). If you owned Doyle consider Rams tight end Gerald Everett, who has three touchdowns in his last two games.

With no teams on bye, you probably have your top quarterback available—unless your "top" guy was Andy Dalton, of course. However, if you've been streaming at the position, consider Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen. Both have plenty of upside, depending on how your league values rushing yards.

Allen is certain to start in Week 13, and he'll go against a Miami Dolphins team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season—yes, that's how you should evaluate Allen's opponents for the time being. Jackson is a tad more of a risk, as Baltimore has yet to determine if he or Joe Flacco will start next week.

"I'm not going to get into any of that, for a lot of reasons," Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Week 13 Top Drops

Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones (35,786 Monday Drops)

Indianapolis Colts TE Jack Doyle (34,321)

Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton (23,444)

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (14,949)

Green Bay Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (13.773)

Dallas Cowboys D/ST (10,721)

Denver Broncos TE Jeff Heueraman (10,145)

Atlanta Falcons K Matt Bryant (9..648)

There aren't too many surprises among the top Yahoo drops on Monday. We already mentioned that Doyle is done for the season. The same is true for Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Jones, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Dalton and Denver Broncos tight end Jeff Heuerman.

If you own any of these guys, ditch them in an effort to grab someone off the waiver wire.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense and special teams is also one of the top drops. Considering the franchise just fired its offensive coordinator, benched quarterback Blake Bortles and saw Leonard Fournette handed a one-game suspension, we'd recommend staying away from Jacksonville in fantasy.

The one player we're not so sure about giving up on here is Green Bay Packers wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling. After posting just one catch in each of his last two games, he certainly isn't a must-start this week, but he has a very favorable matchup in two weeks.

The Atlanta Falcons have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Valdes-Scantling is droppable, but if you can stash him for a week, we see him as a good deep sleeper in Week 14.

Top Handcuffs

Los Angeles Chargers RBs, Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson

Los Angeles Rams RB Malcolm Brown

New York Giants RB Wayne Gallman

Kansas City Chiefs RB Spencer Ware

Carolina Panthers RB Cameron Artis-Payne

New England Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

If you own one of the top back—like Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley or Kareem Hunt—it's worth keeping his primary backup on your roster heading into the postseason. If you don't, of course, you can see that handcuff is available on the waiver wire, grab him and stash him just in case.

You're not going to start Rams running back Malcolm Brown if Gurley is healthy. If Gurley goes down, though, and you can slide a starting running back into your FLEX spot, it's going to feel pretty good.

As previously mentioned, Gordon is going to miss time, which makes both Jackson and Austin Ekeler viable fantasy starters right now.

There is a potential sleeper on this list, though, as the New England Patriots recently activated Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead may simply be a backup behind James White and Sony Michel. Given the way New England uses running backs, he may also jump right into a significant role. It may be worth picking up Burkhead and waiting to find out.