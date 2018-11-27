Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Rounding Up Top 50 Players

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

For many fantasy football owners, Week 13 is a make-or-break slate. These games may determine whether they're in the playoffs or not.

On the bright side, byes are over. The high-scoring offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams will return to action, so all 32 NFL teams are set to take the field in Week 13.

Since every healthy player is available, that might complicate setting a lineup. A friendly word of advice, though: Stick with your gut. No tinkering. Unless you thrive doing the opposite!

The following rankings are based on standard scoring, and we've highlighted a couple of players to watch.

Top 50 Players—Week 13

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (at OAK)

2. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (at TB)

3. Drew Brees, QB, NO (at DAL)

4. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (vs. SF)

5. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (at DET)

6. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (at NE)

7. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (at DET)

8. Andrew Luck, QB, IND (at JAC)

9. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (at TB)

10. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (vs. ARI)

11. Philip Rivers, QB, LAC (at PIT)

12. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC (at OAK)

13. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (vs. LAC)

14. Tom Brady, QB, NE (vs. MIN)

15. Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (vs. BAL)

16. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. CLE)

17. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (vs. WAS)

18. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at OAK)

19. David Johnson, RB, ARI (at GB)

20. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. CLE)

21. Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (at ATL)

22. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. ARI)

23. Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (vs. NO)

24. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. CHI)

25. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. NO)

26. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (vs. LAC)

27. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at CIN)

28. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at NE)

29. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (vs. CAR)

30. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at DAL)

31. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at PIT)

32. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (vs. LAR)

33. Marcus Mariota, QB, TEN (vs. NYJ)

34. Davante Adams, WR, GB (vs. ARI)

35. Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. NO)

36. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. BAL)

37. Matt Breida, RB, SF (at SEA)

38. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at HOU)

39. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (vs. CHI)

40. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (vs. KC)

41. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at DAL)

42. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at OAK)

43. James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. LAC)

44. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (at DET)

45. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. DEN)

46. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. LAR)

47. George Kittle, TE, SF (at SEA)

48. LeSean McCoy, RB, BUF (at MIA)

49. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (at NE)

50. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at DET)

Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

One general rule about fantasy is you're not always eyeing the best players, you want to target the highest volume.

Kirk Cousins is a perfect example of that.

While he's a commendable quarterback anyway, the Vikings' prized offseason addition has attempted 34-plus passes in 10 of their 11 games this season. It's not a coincidence Cousins has topped the 250-yard mark through the air seven times.

Five of the New England Patriots' last six opposing quarterbacks threw for at least 228 yards and two scores. The only exception is Josh McCown, who finished with 276 and one, respectively.

The Patriots are a perfect 5-0 in Foxboro, but Cousins should still put up high-quality numbers on the road.

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is struggling. Four losses in the last five contests have placed the Packers' playoff hopes on life support.

Fortunately for the NFC North squad, the Arizona Cardinals are a mess. In 11 games, 11 running backs have collected at least 85 total yards. Additionally, both Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon fell short of 85 yet scored multiple times.

This matchup could hardly be more favorable for Aaron Jones.

Green Bay is a 14.5-point favorite with a game total of 44.5, per OddsShark, giving the Packers an implied victory of 29.5-15.

Jones has posted 85-plus yards in five straight outings and tallied six total scores during those contests. With his regular level of involvement, Jones has 18-point upside at home.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

No player on the exciting Chiefs offense has garnered more targets than Travis Kelce, who has 101 through 11 weeks.

Prior to Kansas City's bye, the 29-year-old assembled his best performance of 2018. He grabbed 10 passes on 15 targets for 127 yards—all season-high marks—and a touchdown.

Not that anyone is considering removing Kelce from your lineup. Just make sure he's re-inserted after the bye.

The Oakland Raiders are among the most generous defenses to tight ends. According to FF Toolbox, only five teams have surrendered more touchdowns to the position. In three of the last five weeks, a tight end has surpassed 70 yards.

Kelce is always a must-start player. You might be particularly pleased with the results in Week 13.

