Ex-Raiders LB Aldon Smith Convicted in Domestic Violence Case; Avoids Jail Time

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 15: Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during a timeout against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of their NFL football game at O.co Coliseum on November 15, 2015 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith reached a plea deal with prosecutors in a domestic abuse case, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to TMZ, Smith pleaded no-contest to charges of false imprisonment and violating a court order. He also accepted a 90-day sentence in county jail but was credited for the time he already served.

Smith originally faced misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

