Ex-Raiders LB Aldon Smith Convicted in Domestic Violence Case; Avoids Jail Time

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith reached a plea deal with prosecutors in a domestic abuse case, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

According to TMZ, Smith pleaded no-contest to charges of false imprisonment and violating a court order. He also accepted a 90-day sentence in county jail but was credited for the time he already served.

Smith originally faced misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to produce bodily injury, false imprisonment and vandalism.

