LaVar Ball on LaMelo Playing at UCLA: 'Heck No ... Are You Crazy?'

Mindaugas Kulbis/Associated Press

While LaVar Ball originally planned for all three of his sons to play for UCLA, LaMelo Ball will not be following in his brother's footsteps.

Ball doesn't know where his youngest son will go to college, but he had an easy answer when asked about the Bruins.

"Heck no, he won't be at UCLA," Ball said of LaMelo, per TMZ Sports. "... After what they did to my other son, are you crazy? After what they did to Gelo, you think we're going to go back?"

Ball's problems with UCLA stem from when LiAngelo Ball was arrested for shoplifting while on a team trip to China. He was suspended indefinitely before eventually leaving the school to play in Lithuania.

As his father explained to TMZ, the school wasn't behind the player after one mistake and didn't provide a timetable for a possible return.

This all came after Lonzo Ball, the oldest of the three siblings, was an All-American in his one year with the Bruins before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, LaMelo could have plenty of options other than the Bruins. LaVar told TMZ the 17-year-old is "better than LeBron."

He has his eyes set on playing for some of the top college basketball programs in the country, although eligibility could be a question mark after playing professionally. No matter where he ends up though, it apparently won't be at UCLA.