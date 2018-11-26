Baker Mayfield Calls Hue Jackson 'Fake' in Response to Damien Woody's Criticism

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield defended his own actions while calling his former head coach "fake" in a reply to First Take on Instagram Monday:

Mayfield questioned Hue Jackson joining the Cincinnati Bengals after being fired by the Browns, but host Damien Woody told the rookie on ESPN that he has to "grow up" because "things happen in pro football."

Woody also noted that Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma in college despite both teams being in the Big 12 conference.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.