Baker Mayfield Calls Hue Jackson 'Fake' in Response to Damien Woody's Criticism

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meets with Cincinnati Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, right, after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield defended his own actions while calling his former head coach "fake" in a reply to First Take on Instagram Monday:

Mayfield questioned Hue Jackson joining the Cincinnati Bengals after being fired by the Browns, but host Damien Woody told the rookie on ESPN that he has to "grow up" because "things happen in pro football."

Woody also noted that Mayfield transferred from Texas Tech to Oklahoma in college despite both teams being in the Big 12 conference.

      

