Stephen Curry Crash Video Shows Car Hitting Warriors Star's Porsche

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

FILE - This March 6, 2018 file photo shows Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in Oakland, Calif. Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Monday, April 23, that it has struck a deal with the Golden State Warriors All-Star guard to produce television, film and possibly gaming projects. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Video of the car crash involving Stephen Curry on Black Friday has leaked, and it's clear the Golden State Warriors guard is lucky to walk away without serious injury.

TMZ Sports provided the clip, which shows that an out-of-control car swerved across four lanes of traffic and cut in front of Curry's Porsche. The cars collided, sending Curry's vehicle into the median dividing traffic. Another car later rear-ended Curry, who walked away unscathed from the accident.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

