Stephen Curry Crash Video Shows Car Hitting Warriors Star's Porsche

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Video of the car crash involving Stephen Curry on Black Friday has leaked, and it's clear the Golden State Warriors guard is lucky to walk away without serious injury.

TMZ Sports provided the clip, which shows that an out-of-control car swerved across four lanes of traffic and cut in front of Curry's Porsche. The cars collided, sending Curry's vehicle into the median dividing traffic. Another car later rear-ended Curry, who walked away unscathed from the accident.

