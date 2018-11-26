Ron Hextall Fired as Flyers GM After Three-Plus Seasons

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2018

FILE - In this April 11, 2016, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J. A five-day bye week for each team is a new wrinkle added to the NHL this season so players can get a breather during the second half of a grueling, 82-game grind. Players are widely in favor of the extra time off even though it compresses the schedule for the rest of the year, but it isn’t as popular among coaches and general managers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the firing of general manager Ron Hextall on Monday after three-plus seasons.

Team president Paul Holmgren issued a statement:

"The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as executive vice president and general manager. We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team. In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next general manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible."

The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They are losers of five of their last six games and have the second-worst goal differential in the East.

                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    State of the Flyers: The fans deserve better

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    State of the Flyers: The fans deserve better

    Jamey Baskow
    via PHILLY SPORTS NETWORK

    Goalie Anthony Stolarz is a bright spot for the floundering Flyers

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    Goalie Anthony Stolarz is a bright spot for the floundering Flyers

    Sam Carchidi
    via http://www2.philly.com

    Schmaltz Traded to Coyotes; Blackhawks Land Strome, Perlini

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Schmaltz Traded to Coyotes; Blackhawks Land Strome, Perlini

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Flyers weekly observations: What is Ron Hextall's rock bottom?

    Philadelphia Flyers logo
    Philadelphia Flyers

    Flyers weekly observations: What is Ron Hextall's rock bottom?

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia