Ron Hextall Fired as Flyers GM After Three-Plus Seasons

The Philadelphia Flyers announced the firing of general manager Ron Hextall on Monday after three-plus seasons.

Team president Paul Holmgren issued a statement:

"The Flyers organization has decided to relieve Ron Hextall of his duties as executive vice president and general manager. We thank Ron for his many significant contributions, but it has become clear that we no longer share the same philosophical approach concerning the direction of the team. In light of these differences, we feel it's in the organization's best interests to make a change, effective immediately. I have already begun a process to identify and select our next general manager, which we hope to complete as soon as possible."

The Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the Metropolitan Division. They are losers of five of their last six games and have the second-worst goal differential in the East.

