Fantasy Football Week 13: Flex Rankings, Waiver-Wire Targets and Projections

Week 12 of the NFL season brought us some interesting fantasy developments. Rookies Saquon Barkley, Nick Chubb and Phillip Lindsay continued to prove first-year runners can be fantasy gold, while second-year man Christian McCaffrey showed he may be the best producer in fantasy.

In the same week, James Conner and Alvin Kamara both had disappointing fantasy outings for the second straight week. To say Odell Beckham Jr. was underutilized against a banged-up Philadelphia Eagles defense would be an understatement.

It's time to look ahead, though, to what may well be the start of your fantasy postseason. We're back to a full 16-game schedule in Week 13, and that means you should have your full roster available.

Finding your top option at quarterback shouldn't be too difficult, but filling out the rest of your roster? Therein lies the challenge.

We're here to help with our early Week 13 flex rankings. We'll run down the top options for the flex—running backs, wide receivers and tight ends—and provide stat projections for each. We'll also take a look at some top waiver-wire options to help replace possible injuries. Rankings are based on PPR scoring formats.

Week 13 Flex Rankings

1. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey: 115 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 76 yards receiving, 2 TDs

2. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley: 158 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 42 yards receiving, 2 TDs

3. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley: 85 yards rushing, 9 receptions, 78 yards receiving, 1 TD

4. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas: 9 receptions, 125 yards receiving, 1 TD

5. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt: 110 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 35 yards receiving, 1 TD

6. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen: 7 receptions, 115 yards receiving, 1 TD

7. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

8. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 110 yards receiving, 1 TD

9. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson: 75 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 45 yards receiving, 1 TD

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

11. Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones: 6 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

12. Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: 90 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 20 yards receiving, 1 TD

13. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

14. Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

15. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams: 5 receptions, 100 yards receiving, 1 TD

16. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: 5 receptions, 95 yards receiving, 1 TD

18. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

19. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen: 5 receptions, 90 yards receiving, 1 TD

20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton: 5 receptions, 85 yards receiving, 1 TD

21. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara: 70 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

22. New England Patriots RB James White: 20 yards rushing, 6 receptions, 50 yards receiving, 1 TD

23. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving, 1 TD

24. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

25. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle: 6 receptions, 70 yards receiving, 1 TD

26. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon: 80 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving, 1 TD

27. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: 8 receptions, 110 yards receiving

28. New England Patriots RB Sony Michel: 140 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 20 yards receiving

29. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay: 7 receptions, 110 yards receiving

30. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 105 yards receiving

31. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

32. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: 6 receptions, 100 yards receiving

33. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram: 125 yards rushing, 2 receptions, 15 yards receiving

34. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders: 6 receptions, 90 yards receiving

35. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay: 130 yards rushing, 1 reception, 15 yards receiving

36. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 50 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 50 yards receiving

37. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 1 TD

38. Cincinnati Bengals Wr Tyler Boyd: 6 receptions, 80 yards receiving

39. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones: 90 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

40. Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards: 125 yards rushing, 1 reception, 25 yards receiving

41. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen: 60 yards rushing, 4 receptions, 50 yards receiving

42. Cleveland Browns WR Jarvis Landry: 4 receptions, 40 yards receiving, 1 TD

43. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson: 75 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 30 yards receiving

44. Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 5 receptions, 80 yards receiving

45. Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson: 15 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 60 yards receiving

46. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: 60 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 25 yards receiving

47. Philadelphia Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery: 5 receptions, 65 yards receiving

48. Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley: 5 receptions 60 yards receiving

49. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald: 5 receptions 55 yards receiving

50. Atlanta Falcons RB Tevin Coleman: 55 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 20 yards receiving

Week 13 Waiver Wire Targets

Los Angeles Chargers RBs Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson



Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon entered his Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with knee and hamstring issues. They didn't seem to bother him too much, as he averaged a strong 6.1 yards per carry against the Cardinals, but his day was cut short by another injury.

While Gordon won't be out for the season, he will be out for the immediate future, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

This means Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson become top waiver-wire priorities.

The floor for both players is a little on the low side, as they'll likely be sharing the load while Gordon is out. However, Jackson, who rushed for 8.1 yards per carry in Week 12, has upside as a leading rusher. Ekeler, who had a whopping 11 receptions, has the potential to be a PPR machine.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Adam Humphries

Now that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem to have settled in on Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, it's time to start upping the value of receivers not named DeSean Jackson.

Jackson, it seems, just cannot get on the same page with Winston. Adam Humphries, on the other hand, has no such issues.

Humphries caught six passes for 54 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, and he has 249 yards and four receptions over his last four games. He's currently owned in less than 30 percent of Yahoo leagues, making him a perfect waiver-wire target at receiver.

Seattle Seahawks WR David Moore

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks just seem to find ways to make plays. They needed a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Carolina Panthers, and quarterback Russell Wilson delivered.

"We had some mishaps in the first half, which is typical," receiver Doug Baldwin said, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. "But when the game's on the line, for whatever reason, we just make plays."

Wilson was able to count on often-overlooked receiver David Moore against Carolina, and the 23-year-old finished with four receptions, 103 yards receiving and a touchdown. He had four catches for 57 yards two weeks ago and has five touchdowns on the season.

Moore is owned in just 8.4 percent of Yahoo leagues and is going up against a 49ers team that allows the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, according to FantasyPros. Consider him a strong sleeper in Week 13.