Aaron Rodgers: Packers Can Still Make Playoffs with 'Some Help from Some Teams'

Aaron Rodgers isn't giving up on the Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes just yet.

Rodgers acknowledged the odds aren't in their favor but said the Packers can still make the postseason if they win out and get "a little help" following Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

"You can crunch the numbers there," Rodgers told reporters. "I can tell you 8-7-1 won't get in, though. I don't think.

"We are where we're at right now record-wise. We're going to need some help from some teams and then we've got to take care of our own business, you know? We're going to have to find a way to win a game on the road.

"We're 0-6 on the road. So we just got to go back home, get some rest, beat Arizona ... and then come back and beat Atlanta ... then go to Chicago, a place we've won a number of times, beat them ... go to New York around Christmas, beat them ... and then come home against Detroit, beat them. Get a little help."

Green Bay is 4-6-1 following its 24-17 loss in Minnesota. Rodgers threw for a season-low 198 yards and one touchdown while also missing on a pair of critical throws late in the game.

