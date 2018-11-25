Watch Baker Mayfield, Hue Jackson's Awkward Handshake After Browns vs. Bengals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield smiles after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Frank Victores/Associated Press

Hue Jackson should probably not expect to receive any holiday cards from Baker Mayfield this year. 

The Browns quarterback gave his former coach a chilly response when meeting for a handshake following Cleveland's 35-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Anyone with even an associates degree in dappery can tell Baker wanted no part of that handshake. Jackson was clearly going for the handshake-hug combo, a pretty standard gesture between two people who can stand one another. Baker responded by recoiling his shoulder to avoid the hug portion.

Classic power move.

It was the Key & Peele handshake sketch meme brought to life.

Mayfield explained his frustration stemmed from Jackson joining the Bengals as an assistant so soon after the Browns fired him.

"It's just somebody that was in our locker room asking us to play for him and then he goes to a different team we play twice a year. Everybody can have their spin on it, but that's how I feel," Mayfield told reporters after the game.

Mayfield also threw some shade Jackson's way in the week leading up to Sunday's game and hasn't appeared particularly upset about his ouster, so odds are there's more to this story than Hue leaving for Cincinnati.

