Lamar Jackson Moves to 2-0 as Starting QB as Ravens Beat Derek Carr, Raiders

Lamar Jackson is 2-0 as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback.

On Sunday, the rookie led the Ravens to a convincing 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders, finishing 14-of-25 for 178 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions through the air while also rushing 11 times for 71 yards and another score.

He combined with breakout running back Gus Edwards (23 rushes for 118 yards) to lead Baltimore's offense.

Derek Carr had a rough afternoon for the Raiders, meanwhile, finishing 16-of-34 for 194 yards and a touchdown. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that was returned 43 yards by Terrell Suggs for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

Baltimore controlled the line of scrimmage, out-rushing Oakland 242-67. In the process, the Ravens also controlled time of possession, holding the ball for 34:12.

With the win, the Ravens moved to 6-5 on the season, remaining firmly in the wild-card conversation. Oakland fell to 2-9, meanwhile.

What's Next?

The Ravens will face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, while the Raiders will take on the Kansas City Chiefs the same day at 4:05 p.m. ET.

