Video: Damarious Randall Hands Ball to Ex-HC Hue Jackson After INT vs. Bengals

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2018

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Hue Jackson went 3-36-1 in his two-plus seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach. Now, he's taking L's on the opposite sideline too.

During Cleveland's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Damarious Randall intercepted an Andy Dalton pass and promptly handed the ball to Jackson on the sideline.

Jackson is currently working as an assistant coach for the Bengals, with Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reporting Sunday morning that the Bengals might actually consider replacing current head coach Marvin Lewis with Jackson depending upon how the remainder of the 2018 season goes. 

Yes, the Bengals might replace Lewis, who has never won a playoff game in his 16 seasons as the head coach, with Jackson, who won all of three games with Cleveland.  

Yikes. 

