NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

While NFL fans around the country get their last day to recover from Thanksgiving, their NFL and fantasy football teams are pressing through Week 12 and on towards the playoffs.

As usual, we have plenty of big-time individual fantasy performances to check out. From the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper going off on the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving to Christian McCaffrey running wild on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, this week gave us plenty of excitement.

Below, you'll find each game's biggest fantasy performer, playoff standings and highlights from the week's biggest stars.

Week 12 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Bears 23-16 Lions LeGarrette Blount 88 rush yds, 2 TD, 1 rec, 15 yds Redskins 23-31 Cowboys Amari Cooper 8 rec, 180 yds, 2 TD Falcons 17-31 Saints Drew Brees 15-of-22, 171 yds, 4 TD, INT Jaguars 21-24 Bills Josh Allen 8-of-19, 160 yds, TD, 99 rush yds, TD Browns 35-20 Bengals Baker Mayfield 19-of-28, 258 yds, 4 TD Patriots 27-13 Jets Sony Michel 133 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 12 yds Giants 22-25 Eagles Saquon Barkley 101 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 41 yds 49ers 9-27 Buccaneers Jameis Winston 29-of-38, 312 yds, 2 TD, 24 rush yds Seahawks 30-27 Panthers Christian McCaffrey 125 rush yds, TD, 11 rec, 114 yds, TD Raiders 17-34 Ravens Lamar Jackson 14-of-25, 178 yds, TD, 2 INT, 71 rush yds, TD Standard Scoring Format

Week 12 Playoff Standings Standings AFC NFC 1 Chiefs (9-2) Saints (10-1) 2 Steelers (7-2-1) Rams (10-1) 3 Patriots (8-3) Bears (8-3) 4 Texans (7-3) Cowboys (6-5) Wild Card Chargers (7-3) Vikings (5-4-1) Wild Card Ravens (6-5) Redskins (6-5) 7 Dolphins (5-5) Seahawks (6-5) 8 Colts (5-5) Panthers (6-5) 9 Titans (5-5) Eagles (5-6) 10 Bengals (5-6) Packers (4-5-1) 11 Browns (4-6-1) Falcons (4-7) 12 Broncos (4-6) Buccaneers (4-7) 13 Bills (4-7) Lions (4-7) 14 Jaguars (3-8) Giants (3-8) 15 Jets (3-8) Cardinals (2-8) 16 Raiders (2-9) 49ers (2-9) NFL

Amari Cooper

On Thanksgiving, new Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper went bananas on the way to eight receptions, 180 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in Dallas' 31-23 win.

The NFL shared highlights of the game, including Cooper's scores:

The Cowboys are now 3-1 since acquiring Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, with a 61-percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight's projections.

And Cooper has a lot to do with it. He's averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception formats with Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott (27.6) and Dak Prescott (19.7) are the only Cowboys averaging more over those four games.

Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been on a ridiculous run for about a month now. After racking up 239 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns Sunday, he's averaging 24.6 fantasy points (30.8 PPR) since October 28.

The NFL posted video of McCaffrey's receiving touchdown:

After this monster performance, McCaffrey now has 1,192 rushing yards, 1,259 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in his young career. Herschel Walker and Alvin Kamara are the only other players in NFL history to hit all three marks in their first 27 NFL games.

Saquon Barkley

Elsewhere in the NFC, New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley continued his ridiculous inaugural campaign with 101 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, seven catches, 41 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The league posted video of his 51-yard strike from the first half of a 22-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles:

Barkley is now averaging a whopping 26.2 PPR points per game. Coming into this season, the highest PPR average ever by an NFL rookie was Marcus Allen's 25.41 in 1982.

Rookie Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson all led their teams to victory while tallying at least 20 fantasy points in Week 12.

Allen led the way with 27, largely because of the damage he did as a runner. He went 8-of-19 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding another 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mayfield was just one point behind, finishing with 258 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing.

Jackson got an even 20, running 71 yards and a touchdown and going 14-of-25 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.