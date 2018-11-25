NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy Stars

NFL Scores Week 12: AFC, NFC Results, Playoff Standings and Top Fantasy StarsNovember 25, 2018
While NFL fans around the country get their last day to recover from Thanksgiving, their NFL and fantasy football teams are pressing through Week 12 and on towards the playoffs.
As usual, we have plenty of big-time individual fantasy performances to check out. From the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper going off on the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving to Christian McCaffrey running wild on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, this week gave us plenty of excitement.
Below, you'll find each game's biggest fantasy performer, playoff standings and highlights from the week's biggest stars.
|Week 12 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars
|Away
|Score
|Home
|Fantasy Star
|Bears
|23-16
|Lions
|LeGarrette Blount
|88 rush yds, 2 TD, 1 rec, 15 yds
|Redskins
|23-31
|Cowboys
|Amari Cooper
|8 rec, 180 yds, 2 TD
|Falcons
|17-31
|Saints
|Drew Brees
|15-of-22, 171 yds, 4 TD, INT
|Jaguars
|21-24
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|8-of-19, 160 yds, TD, 99 rush yds, TD
|Browns
|35-20
|Bengals
|Baker Mayfield
|19-of-28, 258 yds, 4 TD
|Patriots
|27-13
|Jets
|Sony Michel
|133 rush yds, TD, 2 rec, 12 yds
|Giants
|22-25
|Eagles
|Saquon Barkley
|101 rush yds, TD, 7 rec, 41 yds
|49ers
|9-27
|Buccaneers
|Jameis Winston
|29-of-38, 312 yds, 2 TD, 24 rush yds
|Seahawks
|30-27
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|125 rush yds, TD, 11 rec, 114 yds, TD
|Raiders
|17-34
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|14-of-25, 178 yds, TD, 2 INT, 71 rush yds, TD
|Standard Scoring Format
|Week 12 Playoff Standings
|Standings
|AFC
|NFC
|1
|Chiefs (9-2)
|Saints (10-1)
|2
|Steelers (7-2-1)
|Rams (10-1)
|3
|Patriots (8-3)
|Bears (8-3)
|4
|Texans (7-3)
|Cowboys (6-5)
|Wild Card
|Chargers (7-3)
|Vikings (5-4-1)
|Wild Card
|Ravens (6-5)
|Redskins (6-5)
|7
|Dolphins (5-5)
|Seahawks (6-5)
|8
|Colts (5-5)
|Panthers (6-5)
|9
|Titans (5-5)
|Eagles (5-6)
|10
|Bengals (5-6)
|Packers (4-5-1)
|11
|Browns (4-6-1)
|Falcons (4-7)
|12
|Broncos (4-6)
|Buccaneers (4-7)
|13
|Bills (4-7)
|Lions (4-7)
|14
|Jaguars (3-8)
|Giants (3-8)
|15
|Jets (3-8)
|Cardinals (2-8)
|16
|Raiders (2-9)
|49ers (2-9)
|NFL
Amari Cooper
On Thanksgiving, new Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper went bananas on the way to eight receptions, 180 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in Dallas' 31-23 win.
The NFL shared highlights of the game, including Cooper's scores:
NFL @NFL
FINAL: The @dallascowboys move into a tie for first place in the NFC East! #WASvsDAL #DallasCowboys https://t.co/Da8ktGU7Wv
The Cowboys are now 3-1 since acquiring Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders, with a 61-percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight's projections.
And Cooper has a lot to do with it. He's averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game in point-per-reception formats with Dallas. Ezekiel Elliott (27.6) and Dak Prescott (19.7) are the only Cowboys averaging more over those four games.
Christian McCaffrey
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has been on a ridiculous run for about a month now. After racking up 239 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns Sunday, he's averaging 24.6 fantasy points (30.8 PPR) since October 28.
The NFL posted video of McCaffrey's receiving touchdown:
After this monster performance, McCaffrey now has 1,192 rushing yards, 1,259 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns in his young career. Herschel Walker and Alvin Kamara are the only other players in NFL history to hit all three marks in their first 27 NFL games.
Saquon Barkley
Elsewhere in the NFC, New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley continued his ridiculous inaugural campaign with 101 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, seven catches, 41 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
The league posted video of his 51-yard strike from the first half of a 22-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles:
NFL @NFL
.@Saquon makes this look way too easy. 51 yards. GONE. 📺: FOX #GiantsPride https://t.co/GHi33e1RDt
Barkley is now averaging a whopping 26.2 PPR points per game. Coming into this season, the highest PPR average ever by an NFL rookie was Marcus Allen's 25.41 in 1982.
Rookie Quarterbacks
Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson all led their teams to victory while tallying at least 20 fantasy points in Week 12.
Allen led the way with 27, largely because of the damage he did as a runner. He went 8-of-19 passing for 160 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding another 99 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Mayfield was just one point behind, finishing with 258 yards and four touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing.
Jackson got an even 20, running 71 yards and a touchdown and going 14-of-25 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Patterson Doesn't Apologize for Inappropriate Grab 😂