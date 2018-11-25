NFL Predictions Week 12: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule Info

NFL Predictions Week 12: Picks Guide, Odds Advice and Schedule InfoNovember 25, 2018
Three Week 12 NFL games are already in the books thanks to an exciting Thanksgiving slate. There are 12 more on the schedule, and we're here to make sure you're able to get as much action as you want Sunday and Monday.
There are five more divisional games, plus a number of contests with serious playoff consequences. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings cap Sunday's slate, while the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans finish off the week on Monday night.
We're going to run down the remaining schedule and the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll also make score predictions for each game and take a closer look at some of the most critical.
Sunday, November 25
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: CIN -1, 46.5
Prediction: Browns 28, Bengals 26
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go
Line, O/U: TB -1.5, 54.5
Prediction: Buccaneers 30, 49ers 25
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: JAC -3, 37.5
Prediction: Jaguars 22, Bills 16
Oakland Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: BAL -11, 42.5
Prediction: Ravens 28, Raiders 20
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go
Line, O/U: CAR -3, 46
Prediction: Panthers 26, Seahawks 22
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: NE -10.5, 46.5
Prediction: Patriots 33, Jets 22
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go
Line, O/U: PHI -5, 48
Prediction: Eagles 26, Giants 25
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: Fox and Fox Sports Go
Line, O/U: LAC -13.5, 43.5
Prediction: Chargers 30, Cardinals 20
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: IND -8, 52
Prediction: Colts 31, Dolphins 22
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access
Line, O/U: -3, 47
Prediction: Steelers 24, Broncos 23
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Time: 8:25 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: NBC and NBC Sports App
Line, O/U: MIN -3, 47.5
Prediction: Packers 27, Vikings 25
Monday, November 26
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN
Line, O/U: HOU -4, 41.5
Prediction: Texans 26, Titans 23
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in an early afternoon game that essentially means the season for either team. At 4-6, the Eagles are barely hanging in the NFC East race. At 3-7, the Giants have an even slimmer chance of making the postseason.
A win here for either team, though, keeps them in it for at least another week. With the Washington Redskins losing quarterback Alex Smith for the season and with the Dallas Cowboys facing both the Eagles and Giants one more time each, there's still hope.
Expect this game to be closer than it might initially seem on paper. A lot is going to depend on how much pressure the Eagles front seven can put on Eli Manning. If Philadelphia cannot rattle him, it could be in serious trouble. The Giants are loaded with pass-catching talent, and the Eagles secondary is down several players.
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
#Eagles Injury Report for Giants game: OUT: LB Hicks (calf), CB Jones (hamstring), CB Maddox (knee, ankle), CB Mills (foot), RB Sproles (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE: CB Douglas (knee, ankle). (Douglas hasn’t practiced all week.)
Philadelphia should be able to generate enough of a pass rush and enough offense to avoid the upset here, but we like the Giants plus five.
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings are also facing off in a game that could potentially end their respective seasons. The Chicago Bears moved to 8-3 with a win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, and the 4-5-1 Packers and 5-4-1 Vikings are both reeling.
As is the case in the Giants-Eagles tilt, this one should be close—the first round, after all, resulted in a tie. However, we think the Packers can pull off the outright upset in this one.
Green Bay is in desperation mode and is searching for a galvanizing moment that can jump-stat a playoff run.
"For a team to take off the way we need to take off, we need those plays to jump out, those wow plays," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers explained, per Zach Kruse of Packers Wire. "We need something to rocketship us to where we need to go.”
Rodgers is no stranger to making clutch "wow" plays, and we expect him to make a handful of them against the Vikings on Sunday night. This game will likely be decided by the narrowest of margins, and we trust Rodgers to thrive under the spotlight more than Kirk Cousins.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
The AFC South is in danger of having the Houston Texans run away with it. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are both sitting at 5-5, but if Tennessee cannot knock off the Texans, Houston will be 8-3 and with a head-to-head win over each.
Tennessee was blown out by the Colts last week, but it has to be noted that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was forced to leave the game with a stinger. The good news is that both he and wideout Keke Coutee are expected to be in the starting lineup Monday night.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
For the Monday night game, #Titans QB Marcus Mariota (stinger) practiced fully again today and was taken off the injury report. He’ll start. … #Texans WR Keke Coutee (hamstring) was full-go and removed from the report, as well.
The Texans, who have won six in a row, are rolling. Expect them to keep rolling with a win over Tennessee, but it isn't going to be easy. The Titans have a ton to fight for in this game and they'll be relatively healthy.
Take Tennessee and the points.
