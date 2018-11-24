NFL Week 12 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

9 of 9

The Cleveland Browns already rebooted by firing head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley, but the team hasn't given up on the season.

"I can't stress to you all enough that we have a lot of football left," general manager John Dorsey said, per the Orange and Brown Report's Fred Greetham. "We have six games to be played here in the 2018 season. ... We have to continually win. The coaches have to continually teach. The players have to continue to develop. Let’s finish strong how this season unfolds here in 2018."

A little something extra is on the line Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals since Jackson now works for the Bengals organization.

Revenge games can be difficult to determine, yet the Browns have numerous factors working in their favor.

First, Cleveland is coming off its bye with two weeks to prepare for this particular contest. Freddie Kitchens already showed new looks, like a diamond backfield and 13 personnel, by working with the team's strengths during his first two games as interim offensive coordinator. The Bengals should expect more wrinkles with the extra preparation time.



Second, the Browns are as healthy as they've been all season, with only three starters on this week's injured list and all expected to play. Center JC Tretter was the only real concern, and he returned to practice Friday, according to the Akron Beacon Journal's Nate Ulrich. The Bengals aren't as fortunate. Wide receiver A.J. Green, left tackle Cordy Glenn, cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick and linebacker Nick Vigil didn't practice Friday, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell.



Cincinnati already features the NFL's worst defense and surrenders 449.4 yards per game. The run defense is particularly awful, allowing 511 yards in the Bengals' previous two losses. Browns running back Nick Chubb, meanwhile, earned his second NFL Offensive Rookie of the Week award the last time Cleveland took the field; he rushed for a career-high 176 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.

This contest means far more to the Browns than it does the Bengals.



