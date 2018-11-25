Simms in 60: Andrew Luck Has Reclaimed His Spot Among the Top 5 NFL QBs

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist INovember 25, 2018

  1. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  2. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  3. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  4. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  5. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  6. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  7. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  8. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  9. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  10. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  11. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  12. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  13. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  14. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  15. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  16. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  17. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  18. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  19. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  20. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

Right Arrow Icon

Andrew Luck has reclaimed his spot as one of the NFL's top five QBs this season.

Bleacher Report lead NFL analyst Chris Simms sees Luck setting himself up for a tale of two careers.

Watch the video above to see why Simms believes Luck is leading the Indianapolis Colts back into the playoff picture. 


Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: 49ers Release Foster for Latest DV Charge

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers Release Foster for Latest DV Charge

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cowboys Hope to Extend Dak, Amari in Offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Cowboys Hope to Extend Dak, Amari in Offseason

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    From 'Hated' to Andrew Luck's Go-To Weapon

    NFL logo
    NFL

    From 'Hated' to Andrew Luck's Go-To Weapon

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Week 12 Betting Guide 💸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Week 12 Betting Guide 💸

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report