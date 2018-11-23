Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson

Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Tiger Woods vs. Phil MickelsonNovember 24, 2018
With a $9 million prize on the line in "Capital One's The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" on Friday, the internet was on edge for the duration of the showdown.
In addition to the overall jackpot, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made friendly wagers throughout to add to the stakes. The individual challenges only added to the drama, whether the bet was $200,000 for getting the tee shot closest to the pin or $1 million for an eagle.
Meanwhile, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt shared how those challenges would play out if he were on the course with his buddies:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
Tiger to Phil: “$200,000 closest to the pin?” My buddies to me: “20 bucks says you put it in the water” #TheMatch
As each golfer had some early hiccups, analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold declaration by saying he could beat both Woods and Mickelson:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Charles Barkley said he could beat Tiger AND Phil right now 💀 #CapitalOnesTheMatch https://t.co/I1ovFfH9pL
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander took notice and voiced his take:
Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander
Barkley saying it’s not good golf. 😂😂 I wanna see Tiger and Phil throw down a challenge bet at him. 100k for double bogey or better on #1. C’mon Charles, I know you got your sticks with you. #TheMatch
Of course, Verlander had to point out Barkley's infamous golf swing:
Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander
You’de think with all that free time you got in retirement Chuck you could fix that swing. #100k. Double or better #TheMatch
Justin Verlander @JustinVerlander
Live look in at Chuck warming up on 1 tee box. #TheMatch #TheSideMatch #100k https://t.co/OtN4fSIn7x
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul also wanted in on the action:
On the course, Woods entered the 17th hole trailing Phil Mickelson by one hole. If he could win the hole, the two would head to the 18th all square; if not, he would have to beat Lefty on the final hole to force extra holes. Vintage Tiger came through with a clutch chip shot from just off the green on 17:
Out came the iconic Tiger fist pump—just like old times.
The internet reacted accordingly:
Joel Beall @JoelMBeall
Watching Tiger's hole-out send Phil Mickelson back to 2003 just made this circus worth it #TheMatch
Even Mickelson had to tip his cap, per ESPN's Darren Rovell:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Phil to Tiger after remarkable shot on 17 to even match: “You’ve been doing that crap to me for 20 years, I don’t know why I’m surprised now.”
Mickelson wound up just missing his ensuing putt, sending The Match to the 18th all tied up.
Ultimately, the affair had to be decided on a 93-yard hole.
Justin Thomas @JustinThomas34
93 yards for 9 mill.... that’ll work! @PhilMickelson might just hoop it and do the worm all the way home
As each golfer struggled on 21, Lefty showed some incredible sportsmanship to try to give golf fans a strong finish and allowed Woods to pick up a putt:
Eventually, Mickelson walked away victorious after 22 holes, which finished under the lights.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Phil Mickelson wins #CapitalOnesTheMatch four playoff holes later 🙌 https://t.co/pMilz3iUOR
What a show between the two rivals with $9 million on the line.
