Twitter Reacts to Top Moments from Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 23: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson look on from the seventh tee during The Match: Tiger vs Phil at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)
Harry How/Getty Images

With a $9 million prize on the line in "Capital One's The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" on Friday, the internet was on edge for the duration of the showdown.      

In addition to the overall jackpot, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson made friendly wagers throughout to add to the stakes. The individual challenges only added to the drama, whether the bet was $200,000 for getting the tee shot closest to the pin or $1 million for an eagle.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans star J.J. Watt shared how those challenges would play out if he were on the course with his buddies:

As each golfer had some early hiccups, analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley made a bold declaration by saying he could beat both Woods and Mickelson:

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander took notice and voiced his take:

Of course, Verlander had to point out Barkley's infamous golf swing:

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul also wanted in on the action:

On the course, Woods entered the 17th hole trailing Phil Mickelson by one hole. If he could win the hole, the two would head to the 18th all square; if not, he would have to beat Lefty on the final hole to force extra holes. Vintage Tiger came through with a clutch chip shot from just off the green on 17:

Out came the iconic Tiger fist pump—just like old times.

The internet reacted accordingly:

Even Mickelson had to tip his cap, per ESPN's Darren Rovell:

Mickelson wound up just missing his ensuing putt, sending The Match to the 18th all tied up.

Ultimately, the affair had to be decided on a 93-yard hole.

As each golfer struggled on 21, Lefty showed some incredible sportsmanship to try to give golf fans a strong finish and allowed Woods to pick up a putt:

Eventually, Mickelson walked away victorious after 22 holes, which finished under the lights.

What a show between the two rivals with $9 million on the line. 

