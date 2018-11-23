Damarious Randall: Bengals 'Getting Their Ass Beat' If They Don't Have AJ Green

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

Cleveland Browns defensive back Damarious Randall stretches before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall is confident his team will prevail Sunday if the Cincinnati Bengals are without superstar wide receiver A.J. Green.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Randall said, "If they don't have A.J., they're getting their ass beat."

Green is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a toe injury after not practicing all week.

    

