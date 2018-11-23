Damarious Randall: Bengals 'Getting Their Ass Beat' If They Don't Have AJ Green

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall is confident his team will prevail Sunday if the Cincinnati Bengals are without superstar wide receiver A.J. Green.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Randall said, "If they don't have A.J., they're getting their ass beat."

Green is listed as questionable for Sunday's game with a toe injury after not practicing all week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.