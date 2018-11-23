New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) will try to end a two-game skid and stay in the NFC East race on Sunday when they host the New York Giants (3-7) as solid home favorites at sportsbooks. The Eagles are chasing the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins, who are tied for first place at 6-5 after the former beat the latter 31-23 on Thursday.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as 6.5-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 32.7-15.5 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Giants can cover the spread

The Giants are a better team than they were when they dropped the first meeting 34-13 in the midst of a five-game losing streak. That was back in the Week 6 Thursday night matchup, and the Giants have won their last two games over the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While their defense still leaves a lot to be desired, their offense is at least performing at a much higher level, averaging 32.5 points during their winning streak. Look for that trend to continue here at Philadelphia, as the Eagles have surrendered an average of 37.5 points in losing two in a row.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

Philadelphia is the defending Super Bowl champion and faces a must-win situation at home against New York. The Eagles have won eight of the past nine meetings with the Giants straight up, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, and they are also 15-6 against the spread in the previous 21 games in this rivalry.

In addition, they are 8-2 SU in their last 10 divisional games, which shows how well they have played versus NFC East foes recently. Philadelphia's season is on the line, and the team will play like it.

Smart betting pick

New York has edged a couple of teams that are going nowhere this season in San Francisco and Tampa Bay and barely beat them both. Not long ago, the Giants were going nowhere too, and you can certainly argue that they still do not have anything to play for except pride.

While that is all fine and dandy, you should never underestimate the heart of a champion either, so take the Eagles to sweep them with another cover.

NFL betting trends

The Giants are 6-15 ATS in their last 21 games vs the Eagles.

The total has gone under in eight of the Eagles' last 10 games at home.

The Eagles are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games vs divisional opponents.

