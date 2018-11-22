Drew Brees' 4 TD Passes Lift Saints to Easy NFC South Win vs. Matt Ryan, Falcons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints became the second NFL team to hit 10 wins this season, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-17 on Thanksgiving Day at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Drew Brees continued to set the pace in the MVP race after throwing for 171 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Michael Thomas caught four passes for 38 yards, while Alvin Kamara amassed 98 yards from scrimmage.

Matt Ryan finished 35-of-47 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air for Atlanta.

       

What's Next?

The Saints hit the road in Week 13 for a Nov. 29 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons head back home to play the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 2.

