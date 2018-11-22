Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Harry How/Getty Images

Russell Wilson leads the professional rivalry with Cam Newton five games to two, with the Seattle Seahawks going 4-3 against the spread over the past seven meetings with the Carolina Panthers. In a key game in the NFC playoff picture, the Seahawks play the Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

NFL point spread: The Panthers opened as three-point favorites; the total was 45 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.5-22.2 Panthers. NFL picks on every game.

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Seahawks Can Cover the Spread

The Seahawks just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 27-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Seattle fell down to the Packers 14-3 in the first quarter and still trailed 24-20 midway through the fourth. But the Seahawks took the lead on a Wilson touchdown pass with five minutes left, made a defensive stop and then ran the last four minutes off the clock to secure the win.

On the night, Seattle earned a 23-14 advantage in first downs, outrushed Green Bay 173-48 and won time of possession by a 34-26 split.

Seattle has outrushed six of its past seven opponents, going 4-2-1 ATS along the way. In fact, the Seahawks lead the league in rushing at 154 yards per game,

At 5-5 overall Seattle trails the first-place Los Angeles Rams by 4.5 games in the NFC West but also sits just a half-game back of the Minnesota Vikings in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Panthers Can Cover the Spread

Carolina is trying to snap its own two-game losing skid after falling on the road to the Detroit Lions last time out 20-19.

The Panthers drove the opening possession of the game 90 yards for a touchdown, trailed 20-13 late in the game, scored to pull within one point with one minute to go but boldly went for two and the win but came up empty.

On the day, Carolina outgained the Lions 387-309. But the Panthers also missed a field goal after reaching the Detroit four-yard line and missed an extra point.

The Panthers have outgained five of their past six opponents. Carolina is also 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS at home this season.

At 6-4 overall, the Panthers trail the first-place New Orleans Saints by three games in the NFC South, but they also own the No. 5 spot in the NFC playoff standings.

Smart Betting Pick

Five of the seven meetings between Wilson and Newton have been decided by one score or less, and this one will probably fall into that category as well. And in a game like this, it's better to have a field goal in your pocket rather than give one away. The smart money here bets the Seahawks.

NFL Betting Trends

The Seahawks are 6-2 SU in their past eight games against the Panthers.

The total has gone over in the Seahawks' past four games against the Panthers.

The Seahawks are 6-2 SU in their past eight games in the early afternoon.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.