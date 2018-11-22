Simms & Lefkoe: Predicting Every NFL Week 12 Game Against the Spread

It's Simms and Lefkoe's Week 12 NFL betting preview!

The guys preview every Week 12 game against the spread: Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions (12:58); Washington-Dallas Cowboys (17:38); Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints (22:55); Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals (27:56); San Francisco 49ers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers (31:22); Jacksonville Jaguars-Buffalo Bills (35:15); Oakland Raiders-Baltimore Ravens (40:53); Seattle Seahawks-Carolina Panthers (47:12); New England Patriots-New York Jets (53:30); New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles (1:00:00); Arizona Cardinals-Los Angeles Chargers (1:06:52); Miami Dolphins-Indianapolis Colts (1:13:10); Pittsburgh Steelers-Denver Broncos (1:18:27); Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings (1:23:33); and Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans (1:28:47).

As always, the show ends with Simms' 5 Teams Guaranteed to Lose feature (1:36:23).

Let us know what you think of the picks on Twitter and Instagram.

Warning: Contains NSFW language:

