New Orleans Saints Take Home Week 11 Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 21, 2018

  1. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  2. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  3. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  4. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  5. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  6. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  7. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  8. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  9. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  10. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  11. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  12. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  13. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  14. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  15. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  16. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  17. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  18. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  19. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  20. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

Right Arrow Icon

The Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week recognizes the NFL's smartest, toughest and most capable O-lines who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.

In Week 11, the New Orleans Saints laid the smack down on the Philadelphia Eagles. The 48-7 victory was the biggest win over a defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history. 

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Rodgers Donates $1M to California Fire Relief

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers Donates $1M to California Fire Relief

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘Bust’ Eric Ebron Has His Swag Back 😎

    NFL logo
    NFL

    ‘Bust’ Eric Ebron Has His Swag Back 😎

    Dan Pompei
    via Bleacher Report

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match

    via B/R Live

    NFL Destined for Epic, High-Scoring SB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Destined for Epic, High-Scoring SB

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report