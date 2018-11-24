Fantasy Football Week 12 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Before we move on to the Week 12 sleeper recommendations, here's a gander at how Week 11's picks fared.

Hopefully there's a thing or two to be thankful for in here. If not, I'll drown my sorrows in leftover pie.

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (208 passing yards, five rushing yards, one TD): Prescott didn't have a terrible game. Or even a bad one. But Sunday's game with the Atlanta Falcons wound up being a lot lower-scoring than most (including me) expected. LOSS

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (231 passing yards, two TDs): There have been weeks this season where this relatively modest stat line would have been good enough to crack the top 12. Sadly, this was not one of those weeks. LOSS

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans (85 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, one INT): My first two QB recommendations were near-misses. This one was a disaster. The week's not getting off to a great start. Pass the pie. LOSS

Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 carries, 106 yards, two catches, four yards, one TD): The quarterbacks may have been a mess, but Barber certainly wasn't—he finished among the top 10 RBs in some scoring systems. WIN

Theo Riddick, RB, Detroit Lions (one carry, zero yards, five catches, 30 yards): I figured the Lions would be in catch-up mode for much of the game against Carolina. Instead, the jerks actually won the dang thing. That's just rude. More pie, please. LOSS

Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears (two catches, 25 yards, one TD): Miller wasn't as involved in the passing game Sunday night as I hoped he'd be, but he found the end zone in the win over the Vikings. That got him inside WR3 territory. WIN

DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers (seven catches, 157 yards, one TD): Moore is a hard guy to trust on a weekly basis given how wildly his target numbers have varied, but he's got the highest ceiling of any WR on the roster in Charlotte. WIN

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints (10 receptions, 157 yards, one TD): Not to toot my own horn or anything, but two of my wide receiver sleepers in Week 11 were top-five fantasy options for the week. Toot freaking toot. WIN

Jeff Heuerman, TE, Denver Broncos (four catches, 20 yards): Another tight end call, another miss. Look at it this way—I'm telling you which tight ends you absolutely should under no condition start in a given week. You're welcome. LOSS

Arizona Cardinals Defense/Special Teams (325 yards allowed, 23 points allowed, four sacks): Somehow, the Cardinals managed to do what most thought impossible—play worse than the Raiders. In related news, the Arizona defense is dead to me. LOSS

WEEK 7: 4-6 (.400)

SEASON: 48-62 (.436)

I cooled off a bit relative to the last few weeks, but three of the four players I hit on were not just decent but outstanding. Smith and Moore in particular posted the kind of stat line that wins you weeks as a fill-in.