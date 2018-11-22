Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Odds, Prop Bets and Purse

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson Odds, Prop Bets and PurseNovember 22, 2018
Tiger Woods is the favourite with oddsmakers for his one-on-one match against Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek in north Las Vegas on Friday. Woods is tipped to beat his 48-year-old opponent and claim the purse worth $10 million.
Both players even have their own wagers on how the match will play out. Woods doubled Mickelson's bet of $100,000 he would birdie the opening hole, a par-four traversing 415 yards, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.
Odds and Prop Bets (Per OddsShark)
Woods: -190
Mickelson: +165
Alternative Spread
Woods at -1.5 strokes: -115
Mickelson at +1.5: -115
Woods at +1.5: -300
Mickelson at -1.5: +240
Colour of Mickelson's Shirt
White: +150
Black: +250
Blue: +400
Any Other: +400
Colour of Woods' Shirt
Any Other: +150
Red: +300
White: +300
Black: +450
OddsShark's Stephen Campbell backs Woods to cover the spread at -1.5 strokes. He believes Woods has the edge when it comes to form, citing his marginally better performance at this year's Ryder Cup, as well as a Tour Championship victory.
Woods also has history on his side, specifically an 80-43 won-loss advantage in previous head-to-head meetings between the pair. ESPN.com's Nick Pietruszkiewicz also broke down the numbers each player has posted during this calendar year.
Significantly, Woods has managed greater distance and better accuracy with the driver. Both things should come in handy on a course where "the regular tees are a still-challenging 6,600 yards," per Matt Newman of the PGA official website.
Mickelson will hope Woods' power with the driver deserts him because the former has the greater range of recovery shots to lean on.
The occasion isn't likely to leave Woods, a 14-time major winner awed. However, Mickelson has five majors to his credit and is a veteran of the big occasions.
Even so, it's safe to trust the oddsmakers on this one and back Woods to win.
Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match