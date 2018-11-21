Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Not too long ago the Houston Texans beat the rival Tennessee Titans five times in a row. But Tennessee is turning this series around, winning three of the last four meetings straight up, going 3-1 against the spread. In a big game in the AFC South the Texans tangle with the Titans on Monday night in Houston.

NFL point spread: The Texans opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 41.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 30.2-9.7 Texans (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee won back-to-back games against Dallas and New England earlier this month but now looks to bounce back this week from a 38-10 loss at Indianapolis last week. The Titans, perhaps ripe for a letdown following their big effort against the Patriots, were losing 24-0 in the second quarter and could not mount a challenge, in a performance better left forgotten.

Two weeks ago Tennessee jumped out to a 17-3 first-quarter lead on New England and never let the Patriots back in the game in a 34-10 victory. On the day the Titans out-gained New England 383-288 and ran the ball for 150 yards. And just before that Tennessee out-gained the Cowboys 340-297 and ran the ball for 125 yards in a 28-14 triumph.

So the Titans have out-gained and out-rushed three of their last four opponents, going 3-1 ATS along the way. At 5-5 overall Tennessee is basically tied with Baltimore and three other teams for the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Why the Texans can cover the spread

The Texans just extended their winning streak to seven in a row with a 23-21 victory at Washington last week. Houston scored the first 10 points of the game and led 17-7 at the half. It fell down 21-20 early in the fourth quarter but immediately drove for a field goal to re-take the lead and held on from there.

On the day the Texans out-gained the Redskins 320-278, ran the ball for 139 yards, recorded five sacks and scored on a 101-yard pick-six. Houston has now out-gained three of its last four opponents, and out-rushed each of its last four foes. It's also 3-1 ATS over that span.

At 7-3 overall the Texans lead the AFC South by two games over the Titans and Colts, and they now trail Pittsburgh by just a half game in the battle for the No. 2 spot in the AFC playoff standings.

Smart betting pick

Tennessee beat Houston back in September 20-17 but the Texans actually out-gained the Titans that day 437-283. And at the moment Houston is the much more consistent team. Also, Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is considered questionable for this game after suffering a stinger last week. Smart money here takes the Texans.

NFL betting trends

The Titans are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games vs. the Texans.

The total has gone under in three of the Titans' last four games vs. the Texans.

The Titans are 5-20 SU in their last 25 games vs. their division on the road.

