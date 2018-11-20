Report: Venus Williams Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Stemming from Car Crash

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Venus Williams has reached an undisclosed settlement with the family of Jerome Barson, the man who died in a car crash with the tennis star last year.

TMZ Sports reported the deal will cover "certain expenses." Barson's wife Linda was driving when she hit Williams' vehicle as it went through an intersection.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

