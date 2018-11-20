Gridiron Heights Thanksgiving Dinner Was a Complete Disaster: S3E23

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

The six teams competing on Thanksgiving Day meet for a dinner that turns into complete chaos. 

Meanwhile, the rest of the NFL gets to celebrate the holiday in a bar, resulting in a reunion between former Super Bowl nemeses Tom Brady and Eli Manning. 

