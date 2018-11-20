Todd Gurley Suffered Minor Ankle Injury vs. Chiefs, Not Expected to Miss Time

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that star running back Todd Gurley's ankle was rolled up on during the team's 54-51 Monday Night Football win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

McVay reported that Gurley should be "fine" moving forward. Gurley will have some time to rest with the team entering its bye week.

Gurley had a season-low 15 touches alongside 94 yards from scrimmage Monday. Although the game developed into a passing clinic with Rams signal-caller Jared Goff and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes combining for 95 pass attempts and 891 passing yards, Gurley's usage dip did seem a bit unusual given that he averaged 25.1 touches per game prior to Monday night. His 85 percent snap count was also the lowest he had seen since Week 7, per Pro Football Reference.

The ankle injury explains why Gurley may not have been used as much, but going forward, this likely won't be an issue if McVay says he'll be fine. The ex-Georgia star doesn't play again until Sunday, December 2, in a road matchup with the Detroit Lions, so he'll have 13 days between games if there is any lingering issue whatsoever.

Gurley has enjoyed a dominant season, amassing 1,484 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns. Per Pro Football Reference, he's on pace for 2,158 yards from scrimmage and 25 touchdowns over the entire 2018 slate.

Although backup Malcolm Brown (5.0 yards per carry) has done well spelling Gurley this season, the Rams' Super Bowl hopes would take a hit sans the 2017 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year. Of note, Gurley is ranked No. 1 in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) among all running backs, per Football Outsiders.