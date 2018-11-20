Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Make $200K Side Bet, Talk Trash in Presser

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods shake hands during a press conference before The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course on November 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images for The Match)
Harry How/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson held a press conference Tuesday to hype Capital One's The Match, their post-Thanksgiving head-to-head battle for $9 million, which will take place Friday at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. 

Although there was plenty of good-natured trash talking during Tuesday's meeting with the golf media, the most notable quote came from Mickelson on the topic of Woods' legacy if he decided to retire without playing another PGA Tour round.

"Greatest of all time," Lefty replied, per Daniel Rapaport of Sports Illustrated.

Another aspect of the match beyond the $9 million winner-take-all purse is the side bets, with any winnings from those being donated to a charity of the golfer's choice.

At least $200,000 will already on the line immediately based on whether or not Mickelson is able to make birdie on the par-four first hole:

Here's a look at some more highlights and top reaction from Tuesday's presser:

OddsShark noted Woods is listed as a sizable favorite (-190, bet $190 to win $100) for Friday's clash, making Mickelson the underdog (+165) following his up-and-down 2018 season.

Capital One's The Match will be available via B/R Live and pay-per-view.

