Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Make $200K Side Bet, Talk Trash in Presser

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Make $200K Side Bet, Talk Trash in PresserNovember 20, 2018
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson held a press conference Tuesday to hype Capital One's The Match, their post-Thanksgiving head-to-head battle for $9 million, which will take place Friday at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.
Although there was plenty of good-natured trash talking during Tuesday's meeting with the golf media, the most notable quote came from Mickelson on the topic of Woods' legacy if he decided to retire without playing another PGA Tour round.
"Greatest of all time," Lefty replied, per Daniel Rapaport of Sports Illustrated.
Another aspect of the match beyond the $9 million winner-take-all purse is the side bets, with any winnings from those being donated to a charity of the golfer's choice.
At least $200,000 will already on the line immediately based on whether or not Mickelson is able to make birdie on the par-four first hole:
Here's a look at some more highlights and top reaction from Tuesday's presser:
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Still 3 days away from #CapitalOnesTheMatch but Phil's already taking shots at Tiger 👀 https://t.co/NlxDVV64JP
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Asked if match would be more fun if the $9M was coming out of their own pockets. Phil notes “6-7 figures” worth of side action will be their own money going to charity. Tiger lets Phil do the talking.
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson just squared off at their PPV match play press conference in Las Vegas. Really made me feel at home sitting in attendance. https://t.co/JNmmPbegF7
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
"I want to sit in the champions' locker room at Augusta and talk smack." --Phil Mickelson on his motivation to beat Tiger Woods. He then mentions the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Tiger counters with: "U.S. Open." Instantly takes a 1-up lead.
The Par Train @TheParTrain
Phil: "It's improbable for me to do the worm if I win. Possible. But improbable." Tiger: "Wow. I need to play well." #CapitalOnesTheMatch #TeamTiger #TeamPhil
OddsShark noted Woods is listed as a sizable favorite (-190, bet $190 to win $100) for Friday's clash, making Mickelson the underdog (+165) following his up-and-down 2018 season.
Tiger Tracker @GCTigerTracker
Tiger asked about the betting odds that have him at around a -200 favorite. “As it should be.”
Capital One's The Match will be available via B/R Live and pay-per-view.
Tap Here to Buy Capital One's The Match