Rams, Saints Tied with Top Odds to Win Super Bowl LIII After Week 11

The Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are tied for the best odds to win Super Bowl LIII after the Rams' thrilling 54-51 victory Monday night over the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank third in the NFL championship betting lines.

OddsShark provided the update Tuesday:

The clash between L.A. and K.C. arrived with ample hype given the teams' matching 9-1 records, and it still managed to exceed expectations.

After the sides traded proverbial punches all game long, the Rams finally took the lead for good when quarterback Jared Goff found tight end Gerald Everett on a 40-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes remaining.

Afterward, Goff discussed the Rams' ability to come up big in clutch moments.

"Like I said, I thought we were one drive away from kind of putting it away and getting enough of a lead and they would make plays and get back in it," he told reporters. "They were in the lead in the fourth quarter and we're like, 'All right, time to respond on our side,' and we did. We made plays."

That has been a staple of the Rams' season. While they are now an NFL-best 10-1, only one of their past seven wins has come by more than a single score. They're playing close games virtually every week and finding a way to come out on top.

That experience will come in handy during the playoffs, when teams like the Saints, Chiefs, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers will be battling it out with their own high-powered offenses.

For now, Vegas views the Rams and Saints as the teams to beat.