Fantasy Football Week 12: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Fantasy Football Week 12: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big BoardNovember 21, 2018
After the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs combined for 105 points on Monday night, the fantasy football world will head into Week 12 without the services of either team. Yes, the final bye week of the season is arguably the toughest to deal with, but you'll still have the other 30 teams at your disposal.
Week 11 was a rough one for some of the top players, so you should be looking for some bounce-back efforts.
James Conner had one of his worst performances of the season with just 25 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, you can still play him with confidence when he faces the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Both Zach Ertz and Carson Wentz were massive letdowns during a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Faith in the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be waning, but that doesn't mean you should no longer consider them top fantasy options. Ertz and Wentz have had excellent seasons, and one bad game shouldn't wipe those away.
Here's the first look at points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for Week 12. These will change throughout the week and up to Sunday's action as we get more information about injuries and limitations, so make sure to bookmark this page for my full rankings for all scoring formats.
Top 100
I present my top 100 players (minus quarterbacks) for the week as a way to help determine your flex spots. You may favor a certain position or player over another based on his role and/or your scoring rules.
As an additional tiebreaker, here are the teams I like as a whole this week based on their matchups:
Week 12 Top 100 PPR Rankings
Quarterbacks
Concern
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (at DET)
The Thanksgiving matchup with the Detroit Lions is coming at a bad time for Trubisky and the Chicago Bears. The second-year quarterback has yet to practice this week after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 11. With little time for recovery, Trubisky's chances of playing on Thursday aren't looking good.
According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, "plenty of signs" are pointing toward Chase Daniel starting in place of Trubisky. Start considering alternatives if you planned on putting Trubisky in your starting lineup.
Streamers
Jameis Winston, TB (vs. SF)
Winston took the starting job back from Ryan Fitzpatrick after replacing the 35-year-old in a 38-35 loss to the New York Giants. Winston wound up playing 42.3 percent of the snaps, but in that time, he led the team on four touchdown drives after taking over with a 24-7 deficit in the third quarter. Despite playing less than half the game, Winston was the No. 14 quarterback for Week 11 with 15.6 fantasy points.
If you take the combined fantasy points (247.7) for Winston and Fitzpatrick, the Buccaneers quarterback position would be the No. 3 fantasy signal-caller for the season behind Patrick Mahomes (299.7) and Jared Goff (250.8). That means Winston can come right off the waiver wire and into your starting lineup, which is especially important with Mahomes and Goff unavailable and Trubisky battling an injury. Don't be afraid to start Winston against an average San Francisco 49ers defense.
Baker Mayfield, CLE (at CIN)
Mayfield returns from his Week 11 bye with a good chance to build on what's been a solid last month. In the last four weeks, he's 12th among fantasy quarterbacks with 18.2 fantasy points per game, which makes him a low-end starting option. Confidence in Mayfield should remain with the Cleveland Browns traveling for a divisional showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Bengals surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in the last four weeks. In Mayfield's last four games, he has nine touchdowns to two interceptions and 72 rushing yards on 11 carries. He's been able to play at a fantasy-starter level despite underwhelming outings from Jarvis Landry and David Njoku in the last three games, but a great matchup gives them a chance to bounce back, which would only raise Mayfield's ceiling.
Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. OAK)
The Baltimore Ravens turned to Jackson in Week 11 when Joe Flacco couldn't go because of a hip injury. Even though the team intentionally limited Jackson as a passer (13 completions on 19 attempts, 150 yards, one interception), he more than made up for it with his legs. Jackson rushed 27 times for 117 yards and was the No. 13 quarterback for the week at 15.7 fantasy points.
If the Ravens turn back to Jackson again, he should have another busy day running the ball. He'll go from facing the worst run defense in the league (Bengals) to the second-worst run defense in the league in the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders have an average pass defense, but that likely won't get tested since Jackson probably won't need to throw much to win this game. Jackson's legs and this great matchup are the primary reasons he's a good streamer in Week 12.
Week 12 Quarterback Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Drew Brees (NO)
|2
|Andrew Luck (IND)
|3
|Matt Ryan (ATL)
|4
|Cam Newton (CAR)
|5
|Kirk Cousins (MIN)
|6
|Aaron Rodgers (GB)
|7
|Carson Wentz (PHI)
|8
|Jameis Winston (TB)
|9
|Tom Brady (NE)
|10
|Philip Rivers (LAC)
|11
|Deshaun Watson (HOU)
|12
|Ben Roethlisberger (PIT)
|13
|Mitch Trubisky (CHI)
|14
|Baker Mayfield (CLE)
|15
|Lamar Jackson (BAL)
|16
|Russell Wilson (SEA)
|17
|Eli Manning (NYG)
|18
|Dak Prescott (DAL)
|19
|Nick Mullens (SF)
|20
|Andy Dalton (CIN)
|21
|Matthew Stafford (DET)
|22
|Case Keenum (DEN)
|23
|Ryan Tannehill (MIA)
|24
|Marcus Mariota (TEN)
|25
|Blake Bortles (JAC)
|26
|Colt McCoy (WAS)
|27
|Josh Rosen (ARI)
|28
|Josh McCown (NYJ)
|29
|Josh Allen (BUF)
|30
|Derek Carr (OAK)
Running Backs
Better Than Usual
Nick Chubb, CLE (at CIN)
Since taking over as the lead back for the Browns in Week 7, Chubb has surpassed all expectations and has proven to be a significant upgrade over Carlos Hyde. In those four games, he's averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game, which puts him in the high end of the RB2 tier. Chubb should be in the RB1 conversation for Week 12.
That's because he's fortunate enough to have the best possible matchup for a running back over the last month. During that time, no team allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks mostly to giving up 446 yards and five touchdowns on just 85 carries. There's no reason to ask any questions about Chubb's fantasy value or starting potential. He's a weekly starter who could be a key to a championship. Expect Chubb to have another big fantasy outing in Cincinnati.
Matt Breida, SF (at TB)
A month of bad injury luck to open the season basically killed any chance of the San Francisco 49ers making the leap into playoff contention this year. However, they haven't been a complete waste for fantasy despite those injuries, with Breida providing the biggest contributions.
Even though he's battled multiple injuries, he enters Week 12 averaging 11.9 fantasy points per game, so he's been a solid RB2. Expectations should be higher for this week's game against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. In the last four weeks, the Buccaneers yielded the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Breida is the one constant in the 49ers offense, and he should have another busy outing that could put him in the top 10 by the end of the week.
Concern
LeSean McCoy, BUF (vs. JAC)
Before the Week 11 bye, McCoy had easily his best outing of the season when he got the New York Jets for 113 yards and two scores on 26 carries. He finished that week as the No. 13 running back and with 24.8 fantasy points. To demonstrate just how bad he's been this season, that big outing took him up to 10.3 fantasy points per game on the year, which means he's been a shaky RB3/flex at best.
If you didn't sell McCoy high, don't expect him to match his Week 10 performance when he faces the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. As a whole, the Jaguars defense hasn't played at the level we saw in 2017, but it hasn't been bad either. Over the last month, they provided the second-toughest matchup for fantasy running backs. Last week, they held James Conner to just 25 yards on nine carries and six receptions for 24 yards on nine targets.
Assuming this game doesn't get out of hand, McCoy should get enough touches to provide RB3/flex value, but he has a low ceiling against a tough opponent.
Sleeper
Theo Riddick, DET (vs. CHI)
With Kerryon Johnson and Marvin Jones both battling knee injuries and the departure of Golden Tate, Riddick's fantasy value has risen out of necessity in recent weeks. Riddick has 18 receptions for 126 yards on 22 targets in the last three games, although almost all of those came with a healthy Johnson available to the Lions. Johnson had 11 receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in that same span.
The Detroit Lions will likely be without Johnson and Jones on Thursday, which pushes Riddick into a bigger role. That could mean a few more carries, although with nine attempts for 30 yards on the season, Riddick's fantasy production won't be coming on the ground. Instead, he could be in line for double-digit targets, especially since the Chicago Bears have allowed a league-high 30 receptions to running backs in the last four games. Riddick is a reliable RB3/flex with RB2 potential for Week 12.
Week 12 Running Back PPR Rankings
Wide Receivers
Better Than Usual
Jarvis Landry, CLE (at CIN)
Ranking Landry as WR18 for the week and calling that better than usual shows just how disappointing he's been this season. Through 11 weeks, he's averaging 13.1 fantasy points per game, which makes him a decent WR3, but that's far off what we're used to seeing from Landry. He has a team-high 106 targets, yet just 57 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he easily leads the team in targets, receptions, and yards.
Obviously, Landry plays an important role in the Browns offense, so there should be faith in his ability to take advantage of a beatable matchup. Cincinnati is the sixth-easiest opponent for wide receivers in the last four weeks. Only the Kansas City Chiefs allow more receiving yards per game (320) than the Bengals (306.1). If Landry can't find his way into WR2 numbers this week, it would be a disappointment.
Concern
Tre'Quan Smith, NO (vs. ATL)
After Smith burned the Philadelphia Eagles for 10 receptions, 157 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets in Week 11, it looked like he had a chance to build some momentum with another favorable matchup coming up on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately, his status is in question since he's been unable to practice with what is listed as a foot injury.
Smith's 71.4 percent snap share in Week 11 was his third-highest of the season, so the injury news is somewhat surprising. The short week comes at a bad time, especially since the Falcons allow the fifth-most receiving yards per game and have been a matchup to exploit for wide receivers for almost the entire season. If he can play, Smith could have top-20 potential, but his status can't be assumed.
Corey Davis, TEN (at HOU)
Just when it seemed like Davis and the Tennessee Titans offense were turning the corner, Marcus Mariota went down in Week 11 with a stinger during a lopsided loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Davis wound up with just two receptions for 30 yards on four targets after posting 13 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in two previous games.
Davis has been easily the busiest Titan receiver this season, with 45 receptions for 606 yards and two scores on 80 targets, but he's lacked consistency. He's averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game, so he's just an okay WR3. If Mariota can't play and the Titans have to turn to Blaine Gabbert, trusting Davis to provide even WR3 fantasy production might be asking a lot against the Houston Texans. They've been a top-five defense against fantasy wide receivers in the last four weeks.
Mariota's status will determine the level of trust and fantasy value for Davis in Week 12.
Sleeper
Marquise Goodwin, SF (at TB)
Between injuries and top fantasy options on a bye week, you may need to reach deep at wide receiver this week. When in doubt, targeting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has worked out nicely this season, so why not take another shot with Goodwin this weekend?
While he's come nowhere near the high expectations set for him at the beginning of the season, he did have one of his better games of the year against the New York Giants in Week 10, with four receptions for 69 yards on five targets. The Buccaneers have yielded the fourth-most receiving yards and a league-high 32.9 points per game this season. If you need a boost and potential upside, Goodwin looks like a deep sleeper.
Week 12 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Tight Ends
Better Than Usual
Vance McDonald, PIT (at DEN)
Rolling with McDonald in the last two games has paid off nicely, so the hope is he can make it three in a row with another advantageous matchup in Denver. McDonald turned 10 targets into seven receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns, which totaled 26.1 fantasy points. He's one of the 12 tight ends in the league averaging at least 10 fantasy points per game (10.1).
McDonald has a good chance to run his hot streak to three because the Broncos allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in the last four weeks. That includes Antonio Gates going for five receptions, 80 yards and a touchdown last week after coming into the game with just 13 receptions for 131 yards and one score on the season. You have to like McDonald's chances to record another starting-caliber performance.
Jordan Reed, WAS (at DAL)
Losing Alex Smith to a broken leg might put the Washington Redskins' season in jeopardy, but it doesn't mean all hope is lost for Reed. Colt McCoy stepped in for Smith and found Reed on a nine-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans. That was just part of his seven-reception, 71-yard game on 11 targets. Reed hasn't been great, but he's easily been the team's best receiver this season and he should remain an active target with McCoy at the helm.
Besides the injuries all over the offense making Reed the only somewhat consistent target in the passing game, the Redskins would be wise to feature him with a nice matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Tight ends got the Cowboys for 23 receptions, 229 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas' last three games. That makes them the fourth-easiest matchup for tight ends in the last month. The move to McCoy isn't ideal, but that doesn't mean you should shy away from Reed when he has a good chance to produce.
Sleeper
Cameron Brate, TB (vs. SF)
An excellent second season for O.J. Howard was ended prematurely when the Buccaneers placed him on injured reserve because of foot and ankle injuries. That opens the door for Brate to step into a bigger role at a time when Jameis Winston is reclaiming the starter role. Winston and Brate have had good chemistry for the last two seasons, so the tight end is definitely on the fantasy radar at a position that has been frustrating for fantasy all season.
Howard was averaging 12.1 fantasy points per game, which made him the No. 6 fantasy tight end through 11 weeks. Brate may not get to that level, but he'll immediately have a chance to be a top-10 option when he faces the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Whether you are replacing Howard or looking for a Travis Kelce stand-in for the week, Brate could be your man.
Week 12 Tight End PPR Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Zach Ertz (PHI)
|2
|George Kittle (SF)
|3
|Greg Olsen (CAR)
|4
|Rob Gronkowski (NE)
|5
|Jack Doyle (IND)
|6
|Austin Hooper (ATL)
|7
|Vance McDonald (PIT)
|8
|David Njoku (CLE)
|9
|Jordan Reed (WAS)
|10
|Cameron Brate (TB)
|11
|Eric Ebron (IND)
|12
|Trey Burton (CHI)
|13
|Jared Cook (OAK)
|14
|Evan Engram (NYG)
|15
|Kyle Rudolph (MIN)
|16
|Jeff Heuerman (DEN)
|17
|C.J. Uzomah (CIN)
|18
|Chris Herndon IV (NYJ)
|19
|Benjamin Watson (NO)
|20
|Jonnu Smith (TEN)
|21
|Ricky Seals-Jones (ARI)
|22
|Nick Vannett (SEA)
|23
|Antonio Gates (LAC)
|24
|James O'Shaughnessy (JAC)
|25
|Lance Kendricks (GB)
|26
|Dallas Goedert (PHI)
|27
|Mark Andrews (BAL)
|28
|Jesse James (PIT)
|29
|Hayden Hurst (BAL)
|30
|Ed Dickson (SEA)
Defenses
Best Streaming Option
Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS)
The Cowboys get the first crack at Colt McCoy taking over the starting job from the injured Alex Smith. Last week, the Redskins surrendered the second-most fantasy points to the Houston Texans defense thanks to five sacks, two interceptions and a touchdown while scoring just 21 points.
The Cowboys haven't been a great fantasy defense this season, but they've been a top-10 team in total yards allowed per game (331.1) and have given up just 19 points per game (third-fewest). With all the injuries in Washington's offense, this is a good week to fire up the Dallas defense.
Ownership percentage: ESPN, 26.1; Yahoo, 21.0
Week 12 Defense Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Baltimore Ravens (vs. OAK)
|2
|Chicago Bears (at DET)
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars (at BUF)
|4
|Los Angeles Chargers (vs. ARI)
|5
|Houston Texans (vs. TEN)
|6
|Dallas Cowboys (vs. WAS)
|7
|New England Patriots (at NYJ)
|8
|Pittsburgh Steelers (at DEN)
|9
|Buffalo Bills (vs. JAC)
|10
|Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NYG)
|11
|Tennessee Titans (at HOU)
|12
|Indianapolis Colts (vs. MIA)
|13
|Minnesota Vikings (vs. GB)
|14
|Washington Redskins (at DAL)
|15
|Carolina Panthers (vs. SEA)
|16
|Seattle Seahawks (at CAR)
|17
|Denver Broncos (vs. PIT)
|18
|Arizona Cardinals (at LAC)
|19
|Cleveland Browns (at CIN)
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals (vs. CLE)
Kickers
Best Streaming Option
Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. TEN)
For some reason, Fairbairn can be scooped off the waiver wire in the majority of leagues despite entering Week 12 as the No. 3 fantasy kicker at 9.8 fantasy points per game. The Houston Texans have a solid offense, so Fairbairn gets plenty of chances. He's connected on 22 of 27 field goals and 23 of 24 extra points. He has four games with at least three field goals and eight games with at least two field goals. His productive season will continue on Monday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans.
Ownership percentages: ESPN, 37.4; Yahoo, 44.0
Week 12 Kicker Rankings
|#
|Player (team)
|1
|Wil Lutz (NO)
|2
|Justin Tucker (BAL)
|3
|Stephen Gostkowski (NE)
|4
|Michael Badgley (LAC)
|5
|Adam Vinatieri (IND)
|6
|Matt Bryant (ATL)
|7
|Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU)
|8
|Graham Gano (CAR)
|9
|Robbie Gould (SF)
|10
|Brett Maher (DAL)
|11
|Dan Bailey (MIN)
|12
|Cody Parkey (CHI)
|13
|Aldrick Rosas (NYG)
|14
|Josh Lambo (JAC)
|15
|Cairo Santos (TB)
|16
|Jake Elliott (PHI)
|17
|Mason Crosby (GB)
|18
|Sebastian Janikowski (SEA)
|19
|Brandon McManus (DEN)
|20
|Randy Bullock (CIN)